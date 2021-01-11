10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, January 11, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases surpass 100,000 as NCDC confirms 1,024 fresh infections

Nigeria’s COVID-19 caseload reached the 100,000 mark on Sunday after the country’s Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 1,024 fresh infections in several parts of the country. Read more

2. Varsity workers begin three-day protest over IPPIS, others Tuesday

The non-academic staff in the universities will begin a three-day nationwide protest from Tuesday over the Federal Government’s poor handling of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) payment and other related issues. Read more

3. Lawyer sues Falana, nine others over demand for independent panel to probe #ENDSARS killings

An Abuja based human rights lawyer, Lucky Odigie, has sued the constitutional lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), and nine other persons at the Federal High Court, Abuja, over calls for an independent judiciary panel to probe alleged killings during last year’s #ENDSARS protest in the country. Read more

4. Ortom goes on isolation again over COVID-19 fears

For the second time in six months, the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has proceeded on self-isolation over COVID-19 fears. Read more

5. Nigerian military kills 28 Boko Haram fighters in Yobe

The Nigerian military on Saturday killed 28 suspected Boko Haram insurgents in Gujba town, Gujba local government area of Yobe state. Read more

6. Nigeria has a shortage of 277,000 teachers – UBEC

The Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, said on Sunday Nigeria has a shortage of 277, 537 teachers at the basic level. Read more

7. SERAP tells Buhari to drop plan to borrow from dormant accounts, unclaimed dividends

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has sent an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari urging him “to promptly drop the plan by the Federal Government to borrow about N895bn of unclaimed dividends and funds in dormant accounts using the patently unconstitutional and illegal Finance Act, 2020, and to ensure full respect for Nigerians’ right to property.” Read more

8. Obiozor emerges new Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s president-general

A former Nigerian Ambassador to the United States, Prof. George Obiozor, on Sunday emerged the new President-General of the Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo. Read more

9. Fire razes Nigeria Immigration Service headquarters in Abuja

Early morning fire razed the headquarters of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in Abuja on Sunday. Read more

10. Chelsea, Man City advance to FA Cup fourth round, Leeds Utd stunned

English Premier League sides, Chelsea and Manchester City have scaled through their FA Cup third round tests as they zoomed to the forth. Read more

