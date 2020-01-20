10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Monday morning, January 20, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Monday morning.

1. Supreme Court decides fate of Ganduje, Tambuwal, 2 other govs today

Before the end of today, four state governors are expected to know their governorship election fate, as the Supreme Court decides on appeals challenging their victories. These state governors are Abdullahi Ganduje, Kano; Aminu Tambuwal, Sokoto; Bala Mohammed, Bauchi and Samuel Ortom, Benue. Already, in some of these states there are palpable fears of what the ruling of the apex court would be. Last Tuesday’s ruling of the court, which had been described as ‘very controversial’ by many Nigerians, seems to have created some worries in the camps of different parties interested in today’s ruling. Read more

2. Leah Sharibu is alive, well and fatter, released aid worker confirms

Miss Jennifer Ukambong, an aid worker who was abducted about a month ago and just released on Thursday by the Boko Haram insurgents, has confirmed that Leah Sharibu is alive! Miss Sharibu is the only Christian among the 110 school girls abducted by the insurgents from a school in Dapchi, Yobe. All other girls abducted with her had been released while information about her being alive and wellbeing have been scarce. But Ukambong, 22 and a nurse from Plateau State, who returned amidst celebration by her family and fellow nurses at her residence in Bukuru, said Leah is around Lake Chad. Read more

3. Like Peter Obi, Ihedioha attacked my prophecy and the consequence is there for all to see – Mbaka

The fiery Catholic Priest of Enugu, Ejike Mbaka, on Sunday thanked God for allowing his prophecy on the Imo State governorship election to come to pass. The priest joined members of the Adoration Ministry to praise God for the manifestation of the December 31, 2019 prophecy on the change of government in Imo State. Mbaka, who is the Spiritual Director of the ministry, said God has proved once again that “he is a prophet of the Most High.” He advised the present generation to believe in prophecy, saying it is immemorial and would not cease to exist. Read more

4. Ansaru claims responsibility for Yobe monarch’s attack

A militant group, Ansaru on Sunday claimed responsibility for the attack on the convoy of the emir of Potiskum, Umaru Bubaram, A human rights lawyer, Bulama Bukarti, who shared the development on his Twitter handle – @bularmabukarti – said the attack might be an indication of the terror group’s renewed attack on soft targets. Ansaru was established in 2012. The emir was attacked along the Kaduna-Zaria highway last Wednesday and at least 14 people were killed in the attack. Read more

5. Forte Oil, Consolidated Hallmark top Ripples Nigeria stock watchlist

Last week, the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE) three days of bullish reign and two intervening bearish days on Wednesday and Thursday. The market rallied on Friday, making the week close on a positive note. We have selected a group of stocks you should watch out for this week on the basis of how the market fared last week.

Ripples Nigeria Stock Watch-list is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle. Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria stock watch-list is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Sunday morning, January 19, 2020

6. 2023: South-South Elders predict chaos should North insist on Presidency

South-South Elders have predicted chaos should the North insist on retaining the office of the President after the expiration of the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari. The South-South Elders insisted that there could be a crisis that could tear the country apart if the North insists on retaining the office of the President, but also noted that it was logical and fair to allow the south south zone to produce the President for another four years so as to complete its second tenure. National Coordinator of South-South Elders Forum, Anabs Sara Igbe, while speaking with newsmen during an interview in Abuja, on Saturday said that the South was better placed to clinch the Presidency in 2023. Read more

7. Minister of Police backs AGF Malami, reveals why Amotekun may be unconstitutional

The Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, has revealed why the new South West security outfit codenamed ‘Operation Amotekun‘, which has caused so much uproar may be unconstitutional after all. Alhaji Dingyadi who spoke while he was accosted by newsmen in Sokoto on Saturday said that Operation Amotekun is unconstitutional if it differs from the support rendered by the Federal government on security. The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, had after the launch of the security outfit in Ibadan declared that it was illegal. Read more

8. APC governors are products of election manipulations – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday blasted the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors for defending last week Supreme Court judgment on the Imo governorship election, saying many of them “are products of huge electoral manipulations.” The party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the APC governors’ attempt at cheap blackmail would never stop it and millions of Nigerians from demanding a review and reversal of the judgment in which the Supreme Court “manufactured and donated fictitious votes to declare a man that finished 4th in the governorship election as duly elected governor of Imo State.” Read more

9. N/DELTA ABANDONED PROJECTS: We’ll recover all money paid to contractors ― Akpabio

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has reiterated the government’s determination to recover every money paid to contractors on all abandoned projects by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). He made the assertion during the weekend at the palace of the Paramount ruler of lbeno Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State, His Royal Highness Owong Effiong Bassey Archianga. Akpabio paid a courtesy call to the palace at lbeno after the inspection of the Mkpanak -lbeno Skill Acquisition Centre. Read more

10. Articulated truck crushes three to death in Anambra

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said on Sunday that three persons died after an articulated truck rammed into a tricycle on Mgbuka-Nkpor road in Onitsha, Anambra State. The state Sector Commander, Mr. Andrew Kumapayi, told journalists in Awka, that the accident occurred at 1:46 p.m. on Sunday.

Kumapayi said the driver of the articulated vehicle with no registration number, lost control and rammed into a tricycle (Keke NAPEP), which was conveying three passengers. According to him, four people were involved in the accident but three persons died, while one other sustained injury. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions