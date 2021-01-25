10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, January 25, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. 964 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 121,566 Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 964 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. SERAP gives Nigerian govt seven days to disclose details of N729bn payment to 24.3m poor Nigerians

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged Ms Sadia Umar-Farouk, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disasters Management and Social Development to “publish details of proposed payments of N729bn to 24.3 million poor Nigerians for six months, including the mechanisms and logistics for the payments, list of beneficiaries, and how they have been selected, projected payments per state, and whether the payments will be made in cash or through Bank Verification Numbers or other means.” Read more

3. MURIC counsels Nigerian govt on best way to resolve farmers, herders’ clashes

The Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has urged the federal government to engage in dialogue and consultation to end clashes between farmers and herdsmen. Read more

4. Military kills several suspected bandits in Kaduna air raids

The Air Component unit of Operation Thunder Strike on Saturday killed several armed bandits in Chikwale Forest in the Mangoro area of Chikun local government area of Kaduna State. Read more

5. IPOB leader, Kanu, sends warning to Oyo CP over IGP’s order to arrest Sunday Igboho

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has advised the new Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Mrs Ngozi Onadeko to resign over the order issued by the Inspector General of Police, to arrest popular Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho. Read more

6. ‘Help governors to flush out criminal herdsmen from forest reserves,’ Middle Belt Forum tells Nigerian govt

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) on Sunday urged the Federal Government to collaborate with state governors to flush out criminal herdsmen from forest reserves across the country. Read more

7. PDP urges Biden to sanction APC leaders, govt officials for alleged corruption, rights violations

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday urged the new United States President, Joe Biden, to impose stiffer sanctions on leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and officials of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for alleged corruption and rights violations. Read more

8. Jega’s comment confirms our position on Buhari’s govt – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Sunday the assertion of a former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, on the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has confirmed its position on the government in the last five-and-half years. Read more

9. NPFL: Abia Warriors extend winless run with MFM draw; Dakkada, Akwa Utd beaten

Abia Warriors continued their winless run in the Nigeria Professional Football League following a goalless draw with MFM at home on Sunday. Read more

