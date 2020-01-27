10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Monday morning, January 27, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Monday morning, January 27, 2020

1. Danjuma’s opinion on government, others less important – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the opinion of a former Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen Theophilus Danjuma (retd), on his style of government or performance of the administration is not more important than that of millions of Nigerians who re-elected him last year. The President stated this in an email chat with The Interview released in Abuja, Saturday. The Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of the Interview, Azu Ishiekwene, in a statement on Sunday, highlighted some of the President’s statements in the interview. Read more

2. Our govt still very far from touching majority of poor Nigerians, Osinbajo admits

The Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday night said that the government of Nigeria led by President Muhammadu Buhari and himself “are still very far from touching the majority of those who need help” in Nigeria. Osinbajo, a professor of law, spoke during an event put together by Airtel in Lagos. He said aside from the fact the administration currently feeds “about 9.5 million children” and has about “500,000 young men and women” employed in N-Power program, that it still needed “far more resources – to put far more resources behind that programme.” Read more

3. Amotekun has shown that restructuring is inevitable —Bakare

The Senior Pastor of Citadel Global Community Church (formerly Latter Rain Assembly), Pastor Tunde Bakare, on Sunday, said that the launch of the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) codenamed Operation Amotekun, has shown that the country cannot run away from restructuring along the lines of true federalism. The clergy stated this in Lagos during a church service, adding that the trend towards regional security outfits is an indication that Nigeria needs to revisit its national foundations and renegotiate them in order to have a more perfect union. Read more

4. Edo PDP reports Umahi, wants him cautioned for endorsing Obaseki

The Chairman of the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Dan Orbih, has called on the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, to caution Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi over his recent endorsement of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s second term bid.

According to Orbih in a letter dated January 25, the endorsement by Umahi was an act of indiscipline and ingratitude. “This practice, you will agree with us, is condemnable and smacks of indiscipline and ingratitude. “It defeats the spirit of camaraderie that is supposed to exist within a political party.” Read more

5. Nigerians ought to appreciate that bombings have reduced, Adesina argues

The Senior Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr. Femi Adesina, has told Nigerians that they ought to be thankful that the spate of bombings by terrorists has reduced in the country. Adesina who stated this on Channels Television programme, Politics Today on Sunday, claimed that though there had been bombings claiming lives, the impact of terrorism could not be compared to what it was under former President Goodluck Jonathan. Read more

6. SERAP drags Buhari, Osinbajo, 36 governors to court over failure to publish assets

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo have been dragged to court over their failure to “make public details of their assets, specifically, property and income, contained in their asset declaration forms submitted to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) since assuming office.” Buhari, Osinbajo, 36 state governors and their deputies were dragged to court by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) over the supposed offence. Read more

7. ‘Leah Sharibu is a mother, gender of baby I don’t know’ Journalist Salkida, known for ties with B’Haram speaks

A journalist, Ahmed Salkida with close ties to the Boko Haram terror group has seemingly confirmed that kidnapped Leah Sharibu has been put in the family way by members of the group. Social media platforms have been saturated with the rumours of Leah Sharibu giving birth to a baby boy to a father who is a Boko Haram member.

According to reports, the terrorists have since ensured that Leah Sharibu converted to Islam. It was also reported that she had been married off to a top Boko Haram commander, who impregnated her, leading to her giving birth to a baby boy. Read more

8. NIGER ATTACKS: Buhari orders NAF to deploy fighter aircraft against bandits

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday condemned the repeated attacks by bandits on communities in Niger State and directed the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to deploy its fighter aircraft to check the menace. The President gave the directive in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in Abuja. He described the repeated attacks which led to loss of lives in the affected communities “as a disaster for the nation.” Read more

9. Four die in Borno suicide attack

Four persons were reportedly killed during a suicide attack on a mosque in Gwoza, southern Borno State, on Sunday. Gwosa, the administrative capital of Boko Haram, has been the scene of several terror attacks in recent times. Eyewitnesses said the suicide bomber ran into a group of worshippers during an early morning prayer and detonated the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) strapped to his body. The suicide bomber died alongside three other persons in the ensuing blast. Read more

10. CORONAVIRUS: WHO puts Nigeria, others on alert, death toll hits 56 globally

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Sunday warned Nigeria and other member countries to be ready to deal with possible outbreak of the coronavirus in their territories. In a statement on Sunday, the WHO spokesman, Tarik Jasarevic, said nearly 2,000 cases have been confirmed since the disease originated in China last month.

The death toll from the infectious disease has hit 56 globally. He noted that the virus had spread to the United States, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Australia, France and Canada; and called for timely detection and management of any outbreak, especially in Africa. Read more

