10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, January 3, 2022

These 10 top stories might interest you.

1. Gov Sule rejects predictions on APC break-up after Buhari’s exit from power

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, on Sunday rejected predictions on the break-up of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after the expiration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure in 2023. Read More

2. ANAMBRA: I rejected money to accept Uba’s victory in APC primary – Ngige

A former Governor of Anambra State, Chris Ngige said on Saturday he was offered bribes to accept the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Anambra, Andy Uba, at the party’s primary election. Read More

3. Why Buhari signed 2022 budget despite changes by National Assembly – Presidency

The Presidency has explained why President Muhammadu Buhari signed the 2022 budget despite alterations of the estimates by the National Assembly. Read More

4. PDP accuses Gov Akeredolu of financial recklessness

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State on Sunday accused Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of financial recklessness. Read More

5. ‘Ganduje won 2019 election, not imposed on electorates,’ Kano govt replies Kwankwaso

Kano State government on Sunday dismissed as false claims by the former governor of the state, Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje did not win the 2019 governorship election. Read More

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, January 2, 2022

6. Prophecy is not guesswork, Adeboye slams clerics

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has berated clerics who advance their personal opinions in the form of prophesies in order to deceive Nigerians. Read more

7. Ebonyi govt maintains South-East security outfit, Ebubeagu, to prosecute 2023 elections – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State on Sunday accused the state government of maintaining the South-East security outfit, Ebubeagu, to prosecute the 2023 general elections in the state. Read More

8. SERAP charges Buhari to probe alleged mismanagement of security votes by govs since 1999

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has implored President Muhammadu Buhari to commence investigations into the alleged mismanagement of security votes by governors since 1999. Read More

9. Shehu Sani joins Kaduna governorship race, vows to clean up El-Rufai’s ‘mess’

The former Senator who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial district in the National Assembly during the 8th Senate between 2015 and 2019, Shehu Sani, has joined the 2023 gubernatorial race in the state. Read More

10. Police arrests suspected killers of Redeemed Church pastor in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested two suspected killers of a pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Babatunde Dada, in the state. Read More

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now