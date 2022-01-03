News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, January 3, 2022
These 10 top stories might interest you.
1. Gov Sule rejects predictions on APC break-up after Buhari’s exit from power
The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, on Sunday rejected predictions on the break-up of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after the expiration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure in 2023. Read More
2. ANAMBRA: I rejected money to accept Uba’s victory in APC primary – Ngige
A former Governor of Anambra State, Chris Ngige said on Saturday he was offered bribes to accept the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Anambra, Andy Uba, at the party’s primary election. Read More
3. Why Buhari signed 2022 budget despite changes by National Assembly – Presidency
The Presidency has explained why President Muhammadu Buhari signed the 2022 budget despite alterations of the estimates by the National Assembly. Read More
4. PDP accuses Gov Akeredolu of financial recklessness
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State on Sunday accused Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of financial recklessness. Read More
5. ‘Ganduje won 2019 election, not imposed on electorates,’ Kano govt replies Kwankwaso
Kano State government on Sunday dismissed as false claims by the former governor of the state, Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje did not win the 2019 governorship election. Read More
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, January 2, 2022
6. Prophecy is not guesswork, Adeboye slams clerics
The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has berated clerics who advance their personal opinions in the form of prophesies in order to deceive Nigerians. Read more
7. Ebonyi govt maintains South-East security outfit, Ebubeagu, to prosecute 2023 elections – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State on Sunday accused the state government of maintaining the South-East security outfit, Ebubeagu, to prosecute the 2023 general elections in the state. Read More
8. SERAP charges Buhari to probe alleged mismanagement of security votes by govs since 1999
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has implored President Muhammadu Buhari to commence investigations into the alleged mismanagement of security votes by governors since 1999. Read More
9. Shehu Sani joins Kaduna governorship race, vows to clean up El-Rufai’s ‘mess’
The former Senator who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial district in the National Assembly during the 8th Senate between 2015 and 2019, Shehu Sani, has joined the 2023 gubernatorial race in the state. Read More
10. Police arrests suspected killers of Redeemed Church pastor in Lagos
Police operatives in Lagos have arrested two suspected killers of a pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Babatunde Dada, in the state. Read More
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...