10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, January 4, 2021

1. Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases surpass 90,000 as NCDC confirms 917 fresh infections. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 917 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Anambra tourism commissioner resigns, urges Obiano to take charge of his govt

The Anambra State Commissioner for Art, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Christian Madubuko, has resigned from the position and alleged threat to his life. Read more

3. ‘Security has really improved in Nigeria under Buhari,’ Presidency faults Sultan

The presidency on Sunday faulted the claims by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, on the country’s security situation. Read more

4. FG, cement manufacturers agree on discount for housing scheme – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said on Sunday the Federal Government and cement manufacturers had agreed on a cement discount price for the government’s Social Housing Scheme. Read more

5. Minister orders suspension of NIMC staff over extortion at NIN enrollment centres

The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, has ordered the suspension of staff fingered in extortion of applicants during National Identification Number (NIN) enrolment at some National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) centres in the country. Read more

6. Tinubu’s son dismisses claim on APC chieftain’s COVID-19 status as fake report

Seyi, son of All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Tinubu, has dismissed as a fake report, claim that his father had contracted COVID-19 and currently receiving treatment in France. Read more

7. COVID-19 vaccines to arrive Nigeria by end of January – PTF

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, said on Sunday the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines would arrive in the country by the end of January. Read more

8. Gov Abiodun suspends Ogun commissioner for alleged sexual harassment

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has suspended the state’s Commissioner for Environment, Abiodun Abudu-Balogun, over alleged sexual harassment of a 16-year-old girl in the state. Read more

9. De Jong nets winner for Barca after late Suarez goal sends Atletico top of La Liga

Frankie de Jong scored the only goal of the game as Barcelona defeated their hosts Huesca in a La Liga encounter on Sunday. Read more

10. More misery on Chelsea as Man City seal 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge

More pressure piles up for manager Frank Lampard after Chelsea lost 3-1 to Manchester City in a Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Read more



