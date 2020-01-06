10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Monday morning, January 6, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Monday morning.

1. APC asks PDP to return Nigeria’s stolen assets with apology

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday implored the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to return all the assets stolen from Nigeria during its 16-year rule and offer a sincere apology to Nigerians. The party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, urged the PDP and its candidate in the 2019 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to ask for forgiveness from Nigerians for impoverishing them, saying the duo represent the wasted past which the citizens have long discarded. It said: “Return of our stolen resources and sincere apologies for the havoc wrecked on the country during the 16-year rule should be the preoccupation of the PDP. Read more

2. 2023: Join APC to get the presidency, Ngige tells Ndigbo

To get the presidency in 2023, Igbos must show mass presence in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, has counselled. The minister gave the counsel on Sunday in Alor Idemili Local Government Area of Anambra State while addressing members of the APC, insisting that the party was the easiest political platform the South-East geopolitical zone could use to ascend to the presidency of the country. Ngige’s counsel is coming a day after a close ally of the President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Ismaila Funtua, said any person of Igbo extraction who wanted to be President should join the ruling APC. Read more

3. It will be good for Buhari to influence who succeeds him in 2023 —Bakare

The General Overseer of Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Sunday urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to leave the choice of who succeeds him in 2023 to chance. Bakare, who was the President’s running mate in the 2011 presidential election, said in a special broadcast in his church, it was important for Buhari to influence his successor in 2023 so that his legacies would not be rubbished. Read more

4. Obono-Obla claims he never got Buhari’s suspension letter, says ICPC invitation absurd

The wanted former chairman of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, Okoi Obono-Obla, has said that he was never served with any suspension letter. Obono-Obla, whose suspension was allegedly sanctioned by President Muhammadu Buhari, also claimed that his removal was illegal under the public service rule.

It would be recalled that a letter signed by the SGF on August 14, 2019, had claimed that the President had approved his immediate suspension pending the investigation of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) into allegations of falsification of records and financial impropriety. Read more

5. Buhari should lead by example concerning medical treatment abroad —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to show example by patronizing a Nigerian public hospital on his next medical appointment. The party said by doing so Buhari would be able to experience the healthcare reality that Nigerians had been subjected to under his government.

The opposition party was reacting to Buhari’s recent comment through the Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, that Nigerians should stop going abroad for medical treatment. The PDP in a statement by its national spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan said the comment was “self-indicting and raises public apprehensions on high-level deceits in governance.” Read more

6. ALLEGED EXTORTION: CJN disowns Shehu Sani, says I’ve never met him in my life

The case against former Senator representing Kaduna Central at the National Assembly took a new twist on Sunday, as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, denied having links with him. Sani is being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for alleged extortion.

The complainant, Alhaji Sani Dauda, who reported Sani to the EFCC, said that aside collecting money from him to settle the EFCC acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, the former senator demanded N4m from him to give to the CJN and four other judges to influence some pending cases in court. But the CJN, in a statement by the Supreme Court’s Director, Press and Information, Dr Festus Akande, said there was no truth in the claim. Read more

7. Presidency reacts to reports it sacked 25 ambassadors

The Presidency Sunday dismissed reports of mass recall of the country’s ambassadors abroad. Reports had claimed that the country’s ambassadors serving in various missions abroad have been recalled from their duty post. But Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, said in a statement that only 25 career Ambassadors, who attained the retirement age or had been in public service for 35 years, were recalled. Read more

8. AYADE TO COMMISSIONERS: You can’t use social media without my permission

Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, on Sunday directed all commissioners and other political appointees in the state to desist from making public and policy statements on social media. The governor gave the directive in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Christian Ita, in Calabar, the state capital. He warned the commissioners and the appointees against granting or making radio and television interviews/appearances without getting clearance from him. Read more

9. No plan to sack workers –Ekiti Govt

The Ekiti State Government Sunday dismissed reports that it had concluded plans to sack several civil servants in the state as misleading and outright falsehood. A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Yinka Oyebode, said the “misleading reports quoting an anonymous source in the office of the Head of Service is nothing but a tissue of lies and a figment of the imagination of the writers”. Read more

10. JAMB accredits 650 CBT centres for 2020 UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said on Sunday over 650 Computer Based Test (CBT) centres have so far been accredited for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). JAMB has fixed March 14 to April 4 for the UTME while an optional mock examination for candidates is slated for February 18.

Similarly, the Board had said it would commence the sale of its registration documents from January 13 to February 17. The Head, Media and Information for JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, told journalists in Lagos that arrangement for the commencement of the sale of the documents nationwide had been concluded. Read more

