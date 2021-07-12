10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, July 12, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Electronic voting without e-transmission of results counter-productive – Jega

The former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Attahiru Jega, has faulted the National Assembly’s decision to exclude the electronic transfer of results from the Electoral Amendment Act Amendment Bill. Read more

2. Matawalle no longer governor of Zamfara – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday knocked the Nigeria Police Force over attempts to undermine the statutory powers of the Zamfara State Deputy Governor, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau. Read more

3. SERAP urges Court to order reduction in allowances of President, VP, govs, lawmakers

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to ensure a slash in the salaries and allowances of politicians and lawmakers. Read more

4. Middle Belt Forum urges Buhari to declare state of emergency in Kaduna over insecurity

The Middle Belt Forum on Sunday decried the deteriorating security in the country, particularly in Kaduna State, where the killing of harmless people by bandits had continued unabated. Read more

5. Nigerian govt rejects Flour Mills, Flutterwave, eight others for tax relief

The Federal Government has received applications for tax relief from 24 Nigerian businesses in the first three months of the year, with 10 rejected. Read more

6. Innoson urges court to set aside order on GTB restructuring

Innoson Nigeria Limited has implored the Federal High Court, Lagos, to set aside an order granting Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) permission to undergo restructuring to a holding company. Read more

7. Afenifere blasts Northern leaders over opposition to anti-grazing bill

The Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, on Sunday criticised some Northern leaders over their opposition to the anti-open grazing bill in the southern part of the country. Read more

8. Only 1% of Lagos residents received 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Sunday only one percent of the people in the state received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Read more

9. NDLEA seizes N6.5bn worth of heroin at Lagos airport, declares suspected drug baron wanted

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted a consignment of 26.15 kilogrammes of heroin with a street value of over N6.5billion at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos. Read more

10. Heartbreak for England as Italy win dramatic shootout to emerge Euro 2020 champions

Italy have emerged champions of the Euro 2020 tournament after beating England on penalties in the final at Wembley on Sunday night. Read more

