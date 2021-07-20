News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, July 20, 2021
1. Court orders INEC to restore Soludo as APGA’s candidate in Anambra
Justice Chukwudi Okaa of the Anambra State High Court, Awka, on Monday ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to restore the former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof. Charles Soludo, as the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate for the November 6 governorship election in the state. Read more
2. Court grants 49 Yoruba Nation promoters bail
The Yaba Magistrate Court in Lagos on Monday granted bail to 49 Yoruba Nation agitators in the state. Read more
3. Lawyer accuses DSS of blocking Britain’s moves to assist IPOB leader, Kanu
The fallout from the arrest and detention of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, continues as one of his counsels, Aloy Ejimakor has accused the Department of State Services of preventing the signing of a consular assistance form by the United Kingdom. Read more
4. NASS legislation on electronic transmission of election results not in good faith —Moghalu
Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) who was also a presidential candidate in the 2019 elections, Professor Kingsley Moghalu, has said the legislation by the National Assembly (NASS) on the matter of electronic transmission of election results is not sensible and does not promote good faith. Read more
5. High Court stops impeachment of Zamfara Deputy gov over defection saga
A Federal High Court in Abuja, has stopped moves to impeach the Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Mahadi Aliyu Gusau over his refusal to defect from the People Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) with Governor Bello Matawalle. Read more
6. DPR hints at fuel price hike to N1,000 per litre
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) on Monday hinted at the possible increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol to N1,000 per litre. Read more
7. Despite complaints of unpaid salaries, Ayade gives SUVs to three lawmakers for joining APC
The Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, on Monday presented Toyota Land Cruiser SUVs to three members of the House of Representatives from the state for joining the All Progressives Congress (APC). Read more
8. Insecurity, floods undermine local food production – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari said on Monday floods and insecurity in different parts of the country have undermined local food production in the country. Read more
9. NBC’s directive on reporting terrorist attacks very vague —Editors’ Guild
The President, Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE) Mustapha Isa, has said the directive from the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on reporting of terrorist attacks in the country is vague, stating that a lot of things in the letter are unclear. Read more
10. Victor Moses feeling ‘fit & strong’ ahead start of new season in Russia
Nigerian winger, Victor Moses has expressed his readiness for the new season in Russia which is set to begin this weekend. Read more
