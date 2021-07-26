News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, July 26, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you
1. SERAP sues Buhari, wants court to declare order restricting reporting of terrorist activities as illegal
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ) have filed a lawsuit against President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, seeking for the court to declare the directive stopping journalists and broadcast stations from reporting details of terrorist attacks and victims as illegal. Read more
2. Suspense as Kanu’s trial for alleged treason resumes after four years break
The trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, will resume at the Federal High Court, Abuja, after a four-year break on Monday. Read more
3. PDP governors meet on economy, Electoral Amendment Bill Monday
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors will meet on the state of the nation in Bauchi State on Monday. Read more
4. ‘Electronic voting will benefit Nigerians in Diaspora,’ NiDCOM tells National Assembly
The Nigerian in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) on Sunday urged the National Assembly to adopt electronic voting in the interest of Nigerians in Diaspora. Read more
5. Yoruba monarchs in Benin Republic to write President Talon, justice minister on Igboho
Yoruba traditional rulers in Benin Republic on Sunday resolved to write the country’s President, Patrice Talon, over the arrest of the leader of Nigerian separatist group, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, July 25, 2021
6. Again, Nigerian govt extends deadline for NIN-SIM linkage
The Federal Government has again, extended the deadline for linking the National Identity Number (NIN) to the Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards in Nigeria. Read more
7. 28 kidnapped Bethel school children regain freedom in Kaduna
Respite came the way of parents as 28 students of Bethel Baptist Secondary School in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State have regained their freedom. Read more
8. Police arrests five men over alleged unlawful possession of firearms in Kaduna
Police operatives in Kaduna have arrested five men over alleged unlawful possession of firearms in the state. Read more
9. D’Tigers begin Tokyo Olympics campaign with defeat to Australia
Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers were beaten by Australia in their opening group B game of the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Read more
10. Akwa Utd move closer to clinching first-ever NPFL title
Akwa United are on the verge of clinching the 2020-21 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title as they top the table with three games left. Read also
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....