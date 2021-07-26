10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, July 26, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. SERAP sues Buhari, wants court to declare order restricting reporting of terrorist activities as illegal

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ) have filed a lawsuit against President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, seeking for the court to declare the directive stopping journalists and broadcast stations from reporting details of terrorist attacks and victims as illegal. Read more

2. Suspense as Kanu’s trial for alleged treason resumes after four years break

The trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, will resume at the Federal High Court, Abuja, after a four-year break on Monday. Read more

3. PDP governors meet on economy, Electoral Amendment Bill Monday

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors will meet on the state of the nation in Bauchi State on Monday. Read more

4. ‘Electronic voting will benefit Nigerians in Diaspora,’ NiDCOM tells National Assembly

The Nigerian in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) on Sunday urged the National Assembly to adopt electronic voting in the interest of Nigerians in Diaspora. Read more

5. Yoruba monarchs in Benin Republic to write President Talon, justice minister on Igboho

Yoruba traditional rulers in Benin Republic on Sunday resolved to write the country’s President, Patrice Talon, over the arrest of the leader of Nigerian separatist group, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, July 25, 2021

6. Again, Nigerian govt extends deadline for NIN-SIM linkage

The Federal Government has again, extended the deadline for linking the National Identity Number (NIN) to the Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards in Nigeria. Read more

7. 28 kidnapped Bethel school children regain freedom in Kaduna

Respite came the way of parents as 28 students of Bethel Baptist Secondary School in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State have regained their freedom. Read more

8. Police arrests five men over alleged unlawful possession of firearms in Kaduna

Police operatives in Kaduna have arrested five men over alleged unlawful possession of firearms in the state. Read more

9. D’Tigers begin Tokyo Olympics campaign with defeat to Australia

Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers were beaten by Australia in their opening group B game of the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Read more

10. Akwa Utd move closer to clinching first-ever NPFL title

Akwa United are on the verge of clinching the 2020-21 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title as they top the table with three games left. Read also

Join the conversation

Opinions