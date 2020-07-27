10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, July 27, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. Nigeria passes 40,000 COVID-19 cases as 555 new cases take its total to 40,532

Nigeria on Sunday night recorded 555 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. ‘Obaseki pretended for almost 8 years’ and I was deceived, please forgive me, Oshiomhole begs

The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, said on Sunday he regretted the mistake he made by supporting Governor Godwin Obaseki in 2016. Read more

3. FANI KAYODE: Police beef up security in Shinkafi Emirate

The Zamfara State Police Command said on Sunday security had been beefed up around the Emir of Shinkafi, Alhaji Muhammad Makwashi, to forestall breakdown of law and order in the Emirate Council. Read more

4. Third Mainland Bridge Closure: LASWA deploys safety systems on waterways

The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) said on Sunday it had deployed measures to ensure maximum safety for commuters using the waterways following the partial closure of the Third Mainland Bridge for repairs. Read more

5. Nigerian govt has shown lack of capacity to deal with insecurity in the north —Group

The Alliance for Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond (ASCAB), a coalition of 70 labour and civil society organisations (CSOs), said on Sunday the Federal Government had shown a lack of capacity to deal with the problem of insecurity in the north. Read more

6. Ronaldo shines as Juventus seal Serie A title for ninth consecutive season

Cristiano Ronaldo helped Juventus beat Sampdoria in the Serie A on Sunday as they emerged champions for the ninth consecutive time. Read more

7. Visit Kaduna, Borno, other troubled spots in Nigeria, PDP tells Buhari after trip to Mali

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday charged President Muhammadu Buhari to visit Borno, Kaduna, and other troubled spots in the country. Read more

8. Oyetola’s govt defends review of Aregbesola’s policies as rumours of rift swell

The Special Adviser to Osun State Governor on Civic Engagement, Mr. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, said on Sunday the review of some policies of ex-Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s administration in the state was due to rational demands by the stakeholders. Read more

9. Magu innocent of all allegations, his lawyer says

The suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, said on Sunday he would start responding to every single allegation levelled against him by “detractors.” Read more

10. Why I quit PDP —Dogara

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has revealed why he dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC). Read more

