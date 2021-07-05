10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, July 5, 2021

1. ‘Lai Mohammed’s claim he funded our 2019 election another blatant lie,’ Kwara lawmakers mock minister

Members of Kwara State House of Assembly have faulted the claim by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, that he single-handedly funded the All Progressives Congress (APC) election programmes in 2019 as baseless. Read more

2. SERAP slams Buhari with lawsuit over $25bn CBN overdrafts

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against President Muhammadu Buhari. Read more

3. Moghalu rejects National Assembly’s plan to stop electronic transmission of election results

A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu, has rejected the move by the National Assembly to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from transmitting election results electronically. Read more

4. Bandits attack Kaduna tuberculosis centre, kidnap staff, nursing mother

Armed bandits in the early hours of Sunday attacked the staff quarters of the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Centre, Zaria, Kaduna State and abducted a nursing mother and six other persons. Read more

5. IPOB orders members to shun Kenyan airline, products over alleged govt’s betrayal of Kanu

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has directed its members to stop patronizing Kenyan Airways or the country’s products. Read more

6. Pastor Enenche’s Dunamis church reportedly arrests activists wearing #BuhariMustGo T-Shirts

Read more Staff of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja, run by Pastor Paul Emenche on Sunday reportedly held and handed over to security operatives, some activists who wore T-Shirts with the inscription #BuhariMustGo, during church service.

7. NDLEA confirms arrest of mother of 3 involved in drug trafficking

The war on drug trafficking rages on as the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has announced the arrest of a Brazil-based Nigerian with 100 pellets of cocaine concealed in her private part and handbag at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja. Read more

8. Children playing on football field detonated IEDs in Kaduna – Police

The Kaduna State police command has said children playing on a football field unknowingly detonated the Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) that rocked a community in the state on Saturday. Read more

9. Lagos police parade 49 suspects arrested at Yoruba Nation, Ojota rally

The Lagos State Police Command has paraded 49 suspects it claims are Ilana Omo Oodua secessionist agitators arrested on Saturday in the Ojota area of the state. Read more

10. 29 killed, 50 rescued in Philippines military plane crash

Twenty-nine people have been killed while 50 were rescued when a Philippines Air Force plane carrying troops crashed on landing in the south of the country and broke up in flames on Sunday. Read more