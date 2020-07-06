10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, July 6, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. Nigeria records 554 new COVID-19 cases as total hits 28,711; death toll now 645

Nigeria on Sunday night recorded 544 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Cross River doctors declare indefinite strike over COVID-19

The Cross River State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) said on Sunday its members across the state would embark on an indefinite strike over COVID-19 concerns. Read more

3. Again, Lalong, family test negative for COVD-19

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, and his family have again tested negative for COVID-19 a few days after two members of the state executive council contracted the virus. Read more

4. Attackers of UN chopper will face severe consequences —Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Sunday the latest “cowardly” attack on a United Nations helicopter would not go without severe consequences. Read more

5. EDO: PDP to inaugurate national campaign council Tuesday

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will inaugurate its national campaign council for the Edo State governorship election on Tuesday. Read more

6. 324 Nigerians to arrive from Cyprus, Turkey

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said on Sunday another batch of 324 stranded Nigerians were expected to arrive from Cyprus and Turkey later tonight. Read more

7. COVID-19: Benue varsity DVC dies

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic, Benue State University, Prof. Godwin Achinge, is dead. Read more

8. INEC receives non-sensitive materials in Edo, to use 2019 voters’ register

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Edo State has received non-sensitive materials for the September 19 governorship election in the state. Read more

9. Rivers APC crisis intensifies as Abe rejects Aguma’s suspension

A former senator representing Rivers South East Senatorial District, Magnus Abe, said on Sunday Mr. Igochukwu Aguma remained the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers. Read more

10. Akeredolu appoints two new aides

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Sunday approved the appointment of Mr. Oluwole Moneyin and Mrs. Charity Thiti, as Special Assistants on Special Duties and Women Mobilisation respectively. Read more

