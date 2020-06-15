10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, June 15, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. Nigeria records 403 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking its total beyond the 16,000 mark to 16,085

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Sunday night confirmed 403 new COVID-19 cases in 19 states of the federation and Abuja. Read more

2. APC governors to intervene in Edo, Ondo crises ahead of guber elections

The Progressive Governors’ Forum Sunday resolved to intervene in the crises rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo and Ondo states ahead of the governorship election in both states. Read more

3. LGA POLL: Taraba suspends lockdown for party primaries

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, Sunday lifted, for one week, the COVID-19 lockdown imposed on the state. Read more

4. Presidency dismisses Arewa group that criticized Buhari, calls it ‘paperweight’

The presidency on Sunday night described the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) as an irritant and featherweight group without a credible membership. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigeriannewspapers, Sunday morning, June 14

5. PDP ‘unpatriotic’ for asking NASS members to reject Buhari’s loan request —BMO

A pro-Buhari group, the Buhari Media Organization (BMO) Sunday night described as unpatriotic, illogical and crudely partisan the call by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, Uche Secondus, for senators elected on the party platform to work against President Muhammadu Buhari’s loan requests at the National Assembly. Read more

6. ‘How come this man was not a thief until he died?’ Former First Lady, Maryam Abacha says her late husband never stole

Former First Lady, Maryam Abacha, Sunday described as outright lies reports of the Federal Government discovering funds allegedly stolen by the late Head of State, Sani Abacha. Read more

7. Nigeria exports N32bn electricity to W.African neighbours

Nigeria’s West African neighbours – Togo, Benin and Niger – received a total invoice of N32.04 billion for the electricity supplied to them by the country in 2019, latest data from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has revealed. Read more

8. Lagos discharges 10 foreign, 38 Nigerian COVID-19 patients

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Sunday night 48 additional COVID-19 patients had been discharged from the state’s isolation facilities. Read more

9. Real Madrid resume La Liga campaign with victory over Eibar

Real Madrid secured a win in their first game since returning from the coronavirus pandemic-induced break, as they defeated Eibar 3-1 on Sunday. Read more

10. ‘We issued only one certificate to Obaseki’, UI counters APC

The management of the University of Ibadan on Sunday restated that Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, was issued only one certificate upon graduation, contrary to claims by the screening committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that he had two certificates with different dates. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions