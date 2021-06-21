10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, June 21, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Buhari, APC incoherent and dishonest on restructuring – PANDEF

Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) on Sunday knocked President Muhammadu Buhari over the statement credited to him on the increasing agitation for Nigeria’s restructuring. Read more

2. HURIWA urges National Assembly to probe alleged reappearance of SARS operatives in South-East

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, (HURIWA) on Sunday urged the National Assembly to commence an inquest into the reported reappearance of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the South-East. Read more

3. SERAP sues Nigerian govt, Lai Mohammed, over directive to radio, TV stations

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit asking the Federal High Court in Abuja to make the Federal Government (FG) and the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, withdraw their unlawful directive to all TV and radio stations not to use Twitter. Read more

4. Nigeria’s problem more of leadership than economic recession – PDP chieftain

The National Vice-Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South-South, Chief Dan Orbih, said on Sunday Nigeria’s problem is more of leadership. Read more

5. Democracy Day holiday crashes Nigeria’s stock market as Airtel ends week as biggest loser

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) this week as total of 981.147 million shares valued at N10.384 billion exchanged hands in 15,001 deals. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, June 20, 2021

6. The Igbo support has renewed my faith in Nigeria,’ IrokoTV chief, Njoku reacts to app review

The founder of entertainment company, IrokoTV, Jason Iroko, has reacted to the ploy to have his streaming app service delisted by Google Playstore and Apple’s App Store. Read more

7. Police arrests school proprietor for alleged sexual harassment in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested the Proprietor of Megland Comprehensive School in the Lekki area of the state, Emmanuel Madueke, for alleged sexual harassment of a 14-year-old student of the school. Read more

8. SSANU threatens strike over Nigerian govt’s planned removal of staff school teachers from salary scale

The Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, (SSANU) on Sunday threatened to embark on an indefinite strike over the plan by the Federal Government to remove workers in staff school from the Consolidated Salary Scale (CONTISS). Read more

9. NUJ charges police to fish out suspected killers of Oyo radio presenter

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, on Sunday urged the state government and police to fish out the suspected killers of a radio presenter in the state, Titus Badejo. Read more

10. Euro 2020: Wales into last-16 despite defeat to Italy, Switzerland keep hopes alive

Wales secured their ticket to the round of 16 of the ongoing Euro 2020 despite losing their final group A game against Italy on Sunday. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions