10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, June 22, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. Nigeria crosses the 20,000 mark as 436 new cases of COVID-19 recorded; death toll now 518

Nigeria on Sunday night recorded 436 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. EDO: PDP constitutes governorship election committee

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted a five-man electoral committee for the Edo State governorship primaries. Read more

3. Rivers APC suspends Giadom

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday suspended the former Deputy National Secretary of the party, Mr. Victor Giadom, for acts of gross infractions against the party’s constitution. Read more

4. Obaseki accuses APC of importing thugs ahead of Edo governorship primaries

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Sunday accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of importing thugs into the state ahead of its governorship primaries slated for June 22. Read more

5. IPPIS: Nigerian govt directs varsity bursars to compile list of problems

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, on Sunday directed bursars of universities to compile a list of problems associated with the payment of salaries through the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS). Read more

6. EXCLUSIVE: Gov Okowa meets with Edo PDP chieftains to broker peace as cracks appear over Obaseki

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has met with chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State to broker peace over rumblings within the party’s ranks following the defection of Governor Godwin Obaseki to the party, Ripples Nigeria can confirm. Read more

7. Progressive Governors’ Forum DG urges Buhari, other stakeholders to rebuild APC

The Director-General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Mr. Salihu Lukman, Sunday urged President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to take urgent steps to rebuild the party. Read more

8. Police arrests man for allegedly killing his children with pestle in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the arrest of a 34-year-old man, Ifeanyi Apusiobi, for allegedly killing his two children with a wooden pestle. Read more

9. We’ll punish people behind the demolition of Nigeria High Commission’s building —Ghana Govt

The Ghanaian government on Sunday condemned the demolition of a building owned by the Nigeria High Commission by “unknown persons” in Accra. Read more

10. PDP confirms Ondo deputy governor’s defection from APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday confirmed the defection of the Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, to the party. Read more

