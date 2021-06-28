10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, June 28, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. No going back on the regulation of social media –Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Sunday insisted on the regulation of social media in the country.

2. ‘Your fresh threats are unnecessary,’ Buhari tells Niger Delta militants

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the threat by a militant group, the Niger Delta Avengers (NDA) to resume hostilities in the oil-rich region.

3. CJN to swear in 18 new Appeal Court justices Monday

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, will swear in the 18 new justices of the Court of Appeal.

4. Gov Matawalle to join APC Tuesday – Aide

The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, will complete his switch to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, his aide said.

5. Google, Facebook, Twitter, others to pay tax in Nigeria – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said on Sunday the Federal Government has concluded plans to compel social media and digital firms to pay tax on profits made from Nigeria.

6. Nigerian govt rules out ban on importation of gas cylinders

The Federal Government said on Sunday it has no immediate plan to ban the importation of gas cylinders as part of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) expansion and implementation plan.

7. TB Joshua’s wife, Evelyn, may replace late cleric as General Overseer

There are insinuations that Mrs. Evelyn Joshua, the wife of the late pastor and founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) Temitope Joshua popularly known as TB Joshua, would replace her late husband as the head of the church.

8. Sanwo-Olu appoints ex-Accountant-General, 12 others as members of LASU governing council

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed a former state's Accountant- General, Mr. David Sunmoni, as chairman of the 13-member Governing Council of the Lagos State University (LASU).

9. Family of murdered Super TV boss, Usifo Ataga, breaks silence

The family of the late CEO of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, who was allegedly murdered by a 300-level student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Chidinma Ojukwu, has broken its silence, begging the public to respect their privacy.

10. Defending champions Portugal out of Euros with slim defeat to Belgium

Defending champions Portugal have been knocked out of the Euro 2020 after falling to a defeat to Belgium on Sunday.

