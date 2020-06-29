10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, June 29, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Monday morning.

1. 490 new cases of COVID-19 push Nigeria’s total to 24,567; death toll now 565

Nigeria on Sunday night recorded 490 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Only APC can use Aso Rock, winning elections comes with benefits —Presidency

The presidency said on Sunday only the All Progressives Congress (APC) had the privilege of using the Presidential Villa, Abuja, for its meeting or other activities. Read more

3. Since my husband fell ill and passed, Gov Makinde never called me —Mrs Ajimobi (Video)

Mrs Florence Ajimobi, the widow of the late former Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, on Sunday evening accused the state governor, Seyi Makinde of disrespecting her husband even in death. Read more

4. PDP’s interest in our internal affairs ‘curious’ —APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday described as curious and amusing, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) recent attempt to dabble into its internal affairs. Read more

5. Police arrests 10 suspected cultists in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said on Sunday night its operatives had arrested 10 suspected cultists during a surveillance operation in a major part of the city. Read more

6. Lagos govt to build international infectious disease research centre

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Sunday the state government had concluded plans on the construction of a purpose-built International Infectious Disease Research Centre at the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba. Read more

7. LAUTECH resident doctors begin five-day warning strike Monday

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital (LAUTECH) chapter, on Sunday, directed its members to embark on a five-day warning strike from Monday. Read more

8. Stop lying, the whole world saw APC NEC meeting held at the State House, PDP counters Presidency

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday knocked the presidency for allegedly denying that the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting took place inside the Federal Executive Council (FEC) Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Read more

9. Police arrests two suspected robbers on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Men of Ogun State Police Command on Sunday arrested two suspected armed robbers on the Kara long bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Read more

10. We’ve lost eight health workers to COVID-19 so far —Plateau Govt

The Plateau State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nimkong Lar, said on Sunday at least eight health workers had died from complications resulting from COVID-19 in the state. Read more

