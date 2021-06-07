10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, June 7, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Reps reject 1963 Constitution as outdated, insist on 1999 document

The House of Representatives on Sunday ruled out the re-enactment of the 1963 Constitution as demanded by some people in the country. Read more

2. PDP accuses APC of connivance with Nigerian govt in Twitter ban

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday accused the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of connivance in last week’s suspension of Twitter in Nigeria by the Federal Government. Read more

3. South-South elders charge Buhari to fast-track NDDC forensic audit

Elders and opinion leaders in the South-South on Sunday urged President Mohammadu Buhari to fast-track the ongoing forensic audit in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). Read more

4. Nigeria spends N73.7bn importing arms, ammunition in three months

As the country’s insecurity situation worsens, the Nigerian government is spending more on importing arms and ammunition. Read more

5. Ex-gov Fayose uses Twitter, dares Nigerian Govt to arrest him

Former Ekiti State Governor, Peter Ayodele Fayose has dared the Federal Government for threatening to arrest any persons found using the social media platform, Twitter in Nigeria. Read more

6. Nigeria’s foreign trade rises to N9.75tn in Q1 2021

Nigeria’s total foreign trade for the first quarter (Q1) of 2021 rose to N9.75 trillion, representing a 6.99 per cent increase over the value recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 14.13 per cent compared to the first quarter of the same year. Read more

7. 11 killed in Oyo community attack – Police

=The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed that 11 people were killed in Saturday’s night attack in Igangan town, Ibarapa North local government area of the state. Read more

8. Synagogue Church confirms death of T.B Joshua

The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), has confirmed the death of its founder, Pastor Temitope Balogun Joshua, who gave up the ghost on Saturday, shortly after a church programme. Read more

9. Suspected gunmen raze residences of Imo Commissioner, Council Chairman

Mayhem reigned supreme in Imo State as suspected gunmen besieged the town of Ubulu – Ihejiofor at Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State setting the house of the Imo State Commissioner for Information, Declan Emelumba on fire. Read more

10. De Bruyne wins PFA player award for second consecutive season

Manchester City midfielder, Kevin de Bruyne has been named the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Player of the Year after enjoying a fine season. Read more

