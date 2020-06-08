10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, June 8, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Monday morning.

1. Nigeria records 260 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 12486; death toll now 354

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday night confirmed 260 new COVID-19 cases in the country. Read more

2. Allow EFCC to probe corruption allegations against your Speaker, HEDA tells Lagos Assembly

An anti-corruption advocacy group, the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) on Sunday faulted the composition of the panel of inquiry put in place by the Lagos State House of Assembly to probe the corruption allegations against its Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa. Read more

3. ‘Buhari is not a rubber stamp’ —Presidency

The presidency said on Sunday night no individual, group or organization would stampede President Muhammadu Buhari into carrying out his constitutional duties. Read more

4. COVID-19 patient escapes from Imo, arrested in Ondo

The Ondo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro, said on Sunday a fleeing CoVID-19 patient had been arrested by the state Task Force on COVID-19. Read more

5. International politics frustrating Nigerian govt’s efforts to tackle insecurity —Lawan

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Sunday blamed international politics for the inability of the Nigerian military and other security outfits to effectively tackle the nation’s security challenges. Read more

6. CSO to deploy 500 observers for Edo governorship election

A civil society organization, Yiaga Africa, said on Sunday it would deploy 500 election observers to monitor the September 19 governorship election in Edo State. Read more

7. Oshiomhole is ‘the most divisive party chairman in the history of party politics in Nigeria’ –APC Chieftain

A former Deputy National Auditor of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Capt. Muhammad Bala Jibrin, on Sunday asked the party to convene an emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) ahead of the June 22 governorship primary in Edo State. Read more

8. Edo Deputy Gov challenges Oshiomhole, Ize-Iyamu to open debate with Obaseki

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has been asked to challenge Governor Godwin Obaseki in an open debate on moral uprightness and service delivery. Read more

9. We have not given marketers freedom to determine petrol prices —PPPRA

The Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), Abdulkadir Saidu, said on Sunday the agency would continue to advise oil marketers on the pump price of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS). Read more

10. Police arrests fake soldiers, corps member in Ekiti

Police officers in Ekiti State have arrested two fake soldiers in the state. Read more

