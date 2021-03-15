10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, March 15, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

1. 120 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 160,657. More recoveries confirmed

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 120 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. End of Boko Haram insurgency in sight – Army chief

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, said on Sunday the end of the Boko Haram insurgency is in sight. Read more

3. Breaking: Pantami puts USSD suspension on hold as stakeholders meet Monday

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, has halted the planned withdrawal of the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) services by Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in the country. Read more

4. ASUU threatens to resume strike over alleged victimization of members, non-payment of salaries

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Sunday threatened to resume its suspended strike over alleged victimisation of members and non-payment of salaries. Read more

5. Nnamdi Kanu a common fraudster using IPOB to scam Igbos, make money —Group

A group of Igbo professionals under the aegis of Coalition of South East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora (CSEPNND), have accused the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, of changing the registration status of the group and using it to make money for himself and family. Read more

6. INSECURITY: Buhari issues ‘incoherent’ directives to military, others – HURIWA

The Human Right Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) on Sunday blamed the recent increase in kidnapping and other security crisis in the North-West to incoherent orders given to the military and other security agents by President Muhammadu Buhari. Read more

7. Presidential Committee reveals initial choice of Lagos, Port-Harcourt for digital switch over

Digiteam, the Presidential Implementation Committee on Digital Switch Over, says the choice of Lagos, Kano and Port-Harcourt for the resumption of the Digital Switch Over roll out is due to the cities’ population and commercial viability. Read more

8. FG announces postponement of rehabilitation work on Falomo Bridge

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola on Sunday, March 14, said that the Federal Government has postponed plans to partially close the Falomo Bridge in Victoria Island for repairs. Read more

9. DPR approved 14 refineries in 2020 – Report

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) granted licences to 14 private investors to build refineries in the country last year. Read more

10. EPL: Man Utd pip West Ham to go second; Arsenal seal first derby win vs Spurs in 3yrs

Manchester United secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over West Ham in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday. Read more