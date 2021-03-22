10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, March 22, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Buhari condemns attack on Ortom, orders thorough investigation

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday condemned the attack on Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, describing various attacks on individuals and communities in the state as unacceptable. Read more



2. Afenifere warns of imminent breakup if FG fails to heed calls for restructuring

Pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere has warned that the country may break up into various regions, following the recent declaration by Sunday Igboho. Read more

3. PDP governors allege some ministers are working to destabilise Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum has alleged that some ministers have surrendered to the activities of people who are bent on destabilising the country. Read more

4. HIJAB CRISIS: Kwara Baptist Conference accuses govt of contempt of court

Members of the Baptist Church in Kwara State have accused the state government of committing contempt of court over the raging hijab crisis in the state. Read more

5. Lagos govt sets deadline for residents to file tax returns or be penalised

Residents in Lagos State who are self-employed, employees or professionals have been asked to file their individual annual tax returns for 2021 Year of Assessment in accordance with the provisions of Section 41 of the Personal Income Tax Act LFN 2004 as amended. Read more

6. Kerosine now costs about twice its 2015 price as cooking gas jumps 18.68% in 5 years

It now costs about twice as much as it did in 2015 to prepare meals in Nigeria. Read more

7. How we’ll source for $1.5bn for PH refinery rehabilitation —FG

The Federal Government has assured Nigerians the loan collected for the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery would be repaid without difficulty. Read more

8. Group introduces Fadaka currency for proposed Oduduwa Republic

A group fighting for the independence of the Yoruba people, Oduduwa Republic, has introduced the currency for the proposed Yoruba nation. Read more

9. Questions as Segun Agbaje remains GTBank MD 3 months after promised replacement

Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) is in the process of transforming into a Holding Company, but before the end of the restructuring, GTBank’s Chief Executive Officer, Segun Agbaje, was expected to step down. However, he is still holding the reins. Read more

10. FA Cup: Iheanacho bags brace, assist as Leicester stun Man Utd; Chelsea through

Super Eagles duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were both in action for Leicester City in their FA Cup quarter-finals clash against Manchester United on Sunday. Read more

