10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, March 29, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. PDP sweeps Sokoto local council election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won all the 23 chairmanship and 244 councillorship seats in Sokoto State local council election held on Saturday. Read more

2. How Buhari’s govt should address Nigeria’s unemployment problem – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Sunday provided four suggestions to the current unemployment conundrum in Nigeria Read more

3. EFCC boss, Bawa, vows to resign if asked to go outside the law

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, has made a solemn pledge to resign if he is asked to do anything against his conscience. Read more

4. Ex-minister rallies support for Tinubu ahead of 2023 election

A former Minister of State for Works, Dayo Adeyeye, on Sunday urged Nigerians to give the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a chance to redeem the country’s image. Read more

5. 2023: Panel urges PDP to waive nomination fees for youths

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Reconciliation and Strategy Committee has urged the party to exempt any aspirant below the age of 35 years from payment of nomination fees. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, March 28, 2021

6. 104 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 162,593. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 104 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

7. Nigerians to start using gold as collateral for bank loans – Minister

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, said on Sunday Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) would soon be allowed to obtain a loan with their gold in banks. Read more

8. NNPC dragging Nigeria into financial mess over Port Harcourt refinery – Peterside

The Founder of Stanbic IBTC, Atedo Peterside, has faulted the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)’s insistence on the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery with $1.5 billion. Read more

9. Foreign transaction in Nigerian equities increase by N14.55bn as domestic investors activity drop by 59.54%

Foreign investors’ appetite for Nigerian equities increased in February 2021, despite fears over dollars scarcity. Read more

10. Iwobi to undergo second COVID-19 test in three days

Alex Iwobi will be undergoing another COVID-19 test in Lagos on Monday after he returned positive from the first test carried out last Friday. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions