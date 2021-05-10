10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, May 10, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. SERAP writes Buhari, seeks probe of N39.5bn duplicated, mysterious projects

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), and members of the National Assembly suspected to be responsible for inserting N39.5 billion for 316 duplicated and mysterious projects in the 2021 budget. Read more

2. HURIWA offers solutions to incessant attacks on police formations in South-East

The Human Rights Writers Association Of Nigeria (HURIWA) has urged the governors of South Eastern states, including governors of Akwa Ibom and Cross River to reach a consensus towards tackling the attacks on police facilities in the region. Read more

3. Sunday Igboho mocks, curses Pastor Adeboye over son’s death in new video

Self-styled Yoruba Nation activist and freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, has mocked and placed curses on the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, following the death of his third son, Pastor Dare Adeboye, who passed on Wednesday, May 5, in Eket, Akwa Ibom State. Read more

4. IPOB writes US President, Biden, against selling weapons to Nigeria

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has written the United States President, Joe Biden, telling him not to honour the request of President Muhammadu Buhari, to assist Nigeria with its military and weapons. Read more

5. Rights Commission commends NASS over passage of bill on additional seats for women

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has commended the National Assembly (NASS) for passing a bill for the constitutional amendment of 111 special additional seats for women in the two chambers of the NASS. Read more

6. Nigeria’s military arrests 10 suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Kano

Troops of the 3rd Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Kano have reportedly arrested about 10 suspected members of the Boko Haram terrorists in the state. Read more

7. NASU tags as ‘provocative’ plans by Nigerian govt to slash salaries

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) has described by the Federal Government to slash salaries of Federal civil servants as “provocative’’. Read more

8. NDLEA bursts online drug cartel selling illicit drugs, cookies to Abuja residents

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has announced the arrest of an online drug trafficking cartel that sells drugged cookies, cakes, brownies and all sorts of illicit substances to residents of Abuja. Read more

9. Bandits kill traditional ruler’s aide, his wife, daughter-in-law in Kaduna

There was confusion at Golkofa community in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State, when bandits killed a local community official alongside his wife and daughter-in-law. Read more

10. Real Madrid miss chance to go level with Atletico at top of La Liga

Real Madrid missed a chance to go top of the Spanish La Liga on Sunday after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Sevilla. Read more