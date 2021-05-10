10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, May 10, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, May 10, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. SERAP writes Buhari, seeks probe of N39.5bn duplicated, mysterious projects
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), and members of the National Assembly suspected to be responsible for inserting N39.5 billion for 316 duplicated and mysterious projects in the 2021 budget. Read more
2. HURIWA offers solutions to incessant attacks on police formations in South-East
The Human Rights Writers Association Of Nigeria (HURIWA) has urged the governors of South Eastern states, including governors of Akwa Ibom and Cross River to reach a consensus towards tackling the attacks on police facilities in the region. Read more
3. Sunday Igboho mocks, curses Pastor Adeboye over son’s death in new video
Self-styled Yoruba Nation activist and freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, has mocked and placed curses on the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, following the death of his third son, Pastor Dare Adeboye, who passed on Wednesday, May 5, in Eket, Akwa Ibom State. Read more
4. IPOB writes US President, Biden, against selling weapons to Nigeria
The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has written the United States President, Joe Biden, telling him not to honour the request of President Muhammadu Buhari, to assist Nigeria with its military and weapons. Read more
5. Rights Commission commends NASS over passage of bill on additional seats for women
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has commended the National Assembly (NASS) for passing a bill for the constitutional amendment of 111 special additional seats for women in the two chambers of the NASS. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, May 9, 2021
6. Nigeria’s military arrests 10 suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Kano
Troops of the 3rd Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Kano have reportedly arrested about 10 suspected members of the Boko Haram terrorists in the state. Read more
7. NASU tags as ‘provocative’ plans by Nigerian govt to slash salaries
The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) has described by the Federal Government to slash salaries of Federal civil servants as “provocative’’. Read more
8. NDLEA bursts online drug cartel selling illicit drugs, cookies to Abuja residents
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has announced the arrest of an online drug trafficking cartel that sells drugged cookies, cakes, brownies and all sorts of illicit substances to residents of Abuja. Read more
9. Bandits kill traditional ruler’s aide, his wife, daughter-in-law in Kaduna
There was confusion at Golkofa community in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State, when bandits killed a local community official alongside his wife and daughter-in-law. Read more
10. Real Madrid miss chance to go level with Atletico at top of La Liga
Real Madrid missed a chance to go top of the Spanish La Liga on Sunday after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Sevilla. Read more
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Ajayi’s West Brom relegated from Premier League
Super Eagles defender, Semi Ajayi and his West Brom teammates have been relegated from the English Premier League. The club...
Real Madrid miss chance to go level with Atletico at top of La Liga
Real Madrid missed a chance to go top of the Spanish La Liga on Sunday after they were held to...
Juve’s UCL hopes under threat after stunning home defeat to Milan
Juventus’ hopes of reaching the UEFA Champions League next season was dealt a huge blow after they fell to a...
Oshoala wins Spanish women’s league title with Barca Ladies
Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala and her Barcelona teammates have been crowned champions of the Spanish women’s league. Barcelona were...
Table Tennis Federation stakes N4.5m on National Championships
The Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) has staked N4.5m for the 2021 National Championships taking place on May 18 to...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...
Paystack launches venture in South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Paystack launches venture...
Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...
Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services
The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...
Ghana to host Jack Dorsey. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Ghana to host...
OceanHub Africa accelerator selects six ocean-minded entrepreneurs. One other thing and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. OceanHub Africa accelerator...