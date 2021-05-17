10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, May 17, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, May 17, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. Politicians, INEC responsible for poor conduct of elections in Nigeria – Kaigama
The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Ignatius Kaigama, on Sunday blamed politicians, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and other stakeholders for the poor conduct of elections in the country. Read more
2. ‘Don’t wait for FG. Convene unity summit to address Nigeria’s challenges,’ Atiku charges governors
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Sunday charged governors of the 36 states in the country to take a bold move against insecurity in the country. Read more
3. 82.9 million Nigerians starving under Buhari’s watch – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to tackle increasing food insecurity and hunger in the country. Read more
4. SERAP writes Lawan, Gbajabiamila over another missing N4.1bn NASS funds
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, to urgently probe the fresh allegations that about N4.1 billion budgeted for the National Assembly was misappropriated or diverted, as documented in the 2016 audited report by the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation. Read more
5. President Buhari departs Abuja for Paris
President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday departed Abuja for Paris, France, ahead of the African Finance Summit. Read more
6. Spotify founder, Daniel Ek, joins Aliko Dangote for acquisition of Arsenal
Spotify founder, Daniel Ek, has revealed that he’s open to acquiring Arsenal in a deal that is expected to worth more than a billion dollars. Ek said he had been in contact with Arsenal’s board to cement the deal. Read more
7. BVN linked bank accounts rise to 47.9m
Active bank accounts linked to Bank Verification Number (BVN) now stood at 47.9 million (47,981,081) as at May 9, 2021 data from the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NBISS) has shown. Read more
8. Three die in Anambra communal clash
Police on Sunday confirmed that at least three persons died in a clash between Omor and Anaku communities in Anyamelum local government area of Anambra State. Read more
9. Why abducted Greenfield varsity students are still with bandits – Gumi
The Islamic cleric, Shiekh Ahmad Gumi, on Sunday explained why many of the abducted students of Greenfield University are still with bandits. Read more
10. Oshoala wins historic Women’s Champions League title with Barcelona
Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala has helped her club, Barcelona Femeni to win the 2020/21 UEFA Women’s Champions League. Read more
