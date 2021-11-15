News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, November 15, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest.
1. Anyone that plots downfall of my govt cannot survive -Wike
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has intimated that some cabal within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) schemed unsuccessfully over his downfall. Read more
2. ISWAP terrorists regrouping in Lake Chad region, military aware -Ndume
The Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, has issued a warning to the Federal Government about the regrouping of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists around the Lake Chad axis. Read more
3. S/E Govs arresting innocent citizens in guise of tackling insecurity -IPOB
The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Sunday accused the Governors of the South-East of arresting innocent residents in the guise of tackling insecurity in the region. Read more
4. Why PDP must zone 2023 presidential ticket to North – Party chieftain
A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Lawal Usman, said on Sunday the party must zone its 2023 presidential ticket to the North for strategic reasons. Read more
5. Your allegation on terrorism sponsorship a needless distraction,’ Nigerian govt replies US-based group, GATE
The Federal Government on Sunday described the allegation by a United States-based non-profit organisation, Global Advocates for Terrorism Eradication (GATE) that its officials were behind terrorism in the country as a needless and disgusting distraction. Read more
6. Libya now Africa’s largest oil producer as Nigeria’s production falters
Libya has eclipsed Nigeria as Africa’s largest oil producer following a recent drop in the West African nation production, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has revealed. Read more
7. Rising cooking gas prices, electricity tariffs will worsen plight of Nigerians —CAN
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has decried the rising cost of electricity and price of cooking gas in the country, saying it will worsen the plight of Nigerians. Read more
8. Nigeria to engage venture capitalists to boost scientific innovations
The Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, said on Saturday the Federal Government has concluded plans to engage venture capitalists and entrepreneurs to boost scientific innovations in the country. Read more
9. SERAP drags Nigerian govt to UN Court over invasion of Justice Odili’s home
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has reported the October 29 invasion of the Abuja home of Supreme Court judge, Justice Mary Odili, to the United Nations. Read more
10. Serbia stun Portugal to qualify for World Cup; Spain, Croatia land tickets too
Portugal will have to try again in the playoffs in order to reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals after they were stunned by Serbia on Sunday night. Read more
