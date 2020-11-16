10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, November 16, 2020

1. Gbajabiamila urges Nigerians to continue taking COVID-19 precautions

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Sunday urged Nigerians to continue taking the necessary precautions against COVID-19.

152 new COVID-19 cases as Nigeria's total hits 65,148. Recoveries, deaths recorded

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 152 fresh COVID-19 cases.

I was a victim of police brutality in 2014 —Fayemi

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, on Sunday described the recent #EndSARS protests as a noble cause which would lead to a total transformation of the Nigeria Police Force.

ASUU disagrees with Ngige over N110bn revitalisation fund for varsities

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Lagos zone, on Sunday disagreed with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, over the claim that the Federal Government cannot afford the conservative N110 billion for the revitalisation of the nation's universities.

IPPIS: Nigerian govt promises to consider alternative proposed by SSANU, NASU

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, said at the weekend the Federal Government would look at the payment platform, University General Peculiar Payroll Payment System (UGPPPS) designed by the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) and take a definite position on the crisis in the university system.

PDP to hold emergency NEC meeting Thursday over Umahi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will hold an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Thursday over the reported defection of Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

AGF Abubakar Malami should resign over Lekki Toll Gate shootings —HURIWA

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has called on the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to tender an apology to Nigerians as well as resign from his position if he had any iota of honour left in him, following his comments on the Lekki Toll Gate shootings of October 20, 2020.

'Listen to the youths, make desired changes,' CAN tells FG

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Samson Ayokunle, on Saturday urged the Federal Government to listen to the agitation of the youths in the country and make the desired changes.

APC mocks PDP for alleged failure to pay staff entitlements The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as shocking that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) "can no longer pay entitlements of staff of it's national secretariat as at when due."

Lewis Hamilton wins record-equalling seventh Formula 1 world title

British fast car driver, Lewis Hamilton has emerged world champion for a record-equalling seventh time after a masterful victory in the Turkish Grand Prix on Sunday.