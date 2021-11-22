10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, November 22, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. SERAP slams Buhari with lawsuit over non-disclosure of N6trn NDDC fund looters

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against President Muhammadu Buhari over alleged financial misappropriation within the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). Read more

2. VON chief, Okechukwu, urges Buhari to grant Igbo leaders demand, release Nnamdi Kanu

A Chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON) Osita Okechukwu, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to honour the demands of Igbo elders by granting the release of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. Read more

3. You determine Kanu’s release not judiciary, IPOB leader’s counsel, Ejimakor, slams Buhari

Aloy Ejimakor, Special Counsel to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, has slammed a statement by Muhammadu Buhari that he preferred not to interfere with the judicial process of Kanu, as it runs contrary to the separation of powers between the judiciary and the executive arms of the government. Read more

4. Releasing Nnamdi Kanu will be dangerous for Nigeria —Arewa Youths

The National President of the Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF) Yerima Shettima, has kicked against moves being made by prominent Igbo leaders to persuade President Muhammadu Buhari to release leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, from detention. Read more

5. Ilana Omo Oodua renounces Prof. Akintoye over politics

The umbrella body of all Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, has renounced renowned Historian, Prof. Adebanji Akintoye, over difference in ideologies, vision, and his alleged involvement in politics. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, November 18, 2021

6. I advocate for bandits in national interest – Gumi

The controversial Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, said on Sunday the unity of Nigeria was the primary reason for his often derided advocacy for bandits. Read more

7. #ENDSARS: IPOB demands probe of Obigbo massacre

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) warned on Sunday any report on the #EndSARS protest is incomplete without the mention of the genocide in Obigbo local government area of Rivers State. Read more

8. Be ruthless with bandits, kill them and take their weapons,’ Army chief charges troops

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, on Sunday, charged troops to eliminate suspected bandits and kidnappers and take their weapons. Read more

9. Police rescues seven kidnapped victims in Kwara

Police operatives in Kwara have rescued seven workers of Lafrcdeen Pure Water Factory in the state. Read more

10. Osimhen rushed to hospital with face injury sustained in Napoli defeat

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen was injured in the face on Sunday during Napoli’s defeat to Inter Milan in the Serie A. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now