10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, November 29, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Keyamo brands #EndSARS panels illegal, confirms Twitter agreement with Nigeria

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, on Sunday questioned the legality of the judicial panels of inquiry set up by state governments to investigate cases of police brutality across the country. Read more

2. ‘Why Nigerians can’t trust PDP to rebuild Nigeria,’ VON chief, Okechukwu

The Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, on Sunday explained why Nigerians cannot trust the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on its plans to rebuild Nigeria. Read more

3. Gani Adams raises the alarm, says bandits, kidnappers have relocated to Kwara, Kogi

Iba Gani Adams, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, has raised an alarm suggesting that bandits and kidnappers have relocated to Kwara and Kogi States respectively. Read more

4. Sen Marafa splits Zamfara APC, leads faction to hold congress

The ranks of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State has been divided as a faction led by Senator Kabiru Marafa on Saturday conducted its Congresses with the election of twenty-nine executive members to oversee the affairs of the faction in the next three years. Read more

5. Ortom denies calling Benue residents drunkards, says he was talking about APC members

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has debunked reports claiming he referred to the people of the state as drunkards. Read more

6. Why Nigerians are reluctant to adopt eNaira as payment option, says FixIt45 founder, Ogunjobi

The Co-founder of FixIt45, an automotive services provider, Abdulazeez Ogunjobi, has attributed the delay in the integration of the country’s digital currency, eNaira, among payment options to “lack of trust in the system.” Read more

7. Heavy gunfire as suspected Boko Haram insurgents attack Jos correctional centre

Gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram insurgents on Sunday attacked Jos Correctional Centre in Plateau State. Read more

8. Bandits release 10 abducted staff of Zaria LGA after 19 days in captivity

Bandits on Saturday released 10 out of the 13 abducted staff of the Zaria local government council in Kaduna State. Read more

9. #EndSARS report: SERAP sues Buhari, seeks arrest of indicted soldiers, policemen

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and other 116 concerned Nigerians have filed a lawsuit at the Federal High Court in Abuja, asking the court to compel President Muhammadu Buhari to take immediate steps to ensure the arrest of soldiers and police officers indicted by the Lagos #EndSARS panel report. Read more

10. D’Tigers thrash Uganda to wrap up first window of World Cup qualifiers on a high

Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers put up a fine performance on Sunday to beat Uganda 95-69 in a FIBA World Cup qualifier in Angola. Read more

