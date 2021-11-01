10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, November 31, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest

1. Reps demand probe of Justice Odili’s house invasion

The House of Representatives Committee on Judiciary on Sunday demanded a thorough investigation into the invasion of the residence of Supreme Court judge, Justice Mary Odili, by security agents. Read more

2. Wike alleges plot to assassinate Justice Odili, gives Nigerian govt 48-hour to unmask invaders

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Sunday, alleged that the security agents’ invasion of the residence of the Supreme Court judge, Justice Mary Odili, was an assassination attempt. Read more

3. Buhari, Tinubu meet in Aso Rock as talks on 2023 elections heat up

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday held a closed-door meeting with the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Read more

4. SERAP seeks recovery of alleged ‘missing N881bn in 367 MDAs, sues Buhari

A right group, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against President Muhammadu Buhari, over his failure to probe allegations that over N880 billion of public funds were missing from 367 ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of the government. Read more

5. We’re broke, can’t complete our national secretariat —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday disclosed that it has not been able to complete its permanent national secretariat, which it started in 2010 because the party is broke. Read more

6. Nigerian Army claims troops killed 37 Boko Haram fighters in Borno

The Nigerian Army claimed on Sunday the troops of Operation Hadin Kai killed 37 Boko Haram insurgents in recent encounters in Borno State. Read more

7. Court orders interim forfeiture of houses, cars linked to convicted fraudster, Invictus Obi

Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Friday ordered the interim forfeiture of houses and cars linked to the Chief Executive Officer of Invictus Group, Obinwanne Okeke aka Invictus Obi. Read more

8. NDLEA seizes consignments of cocaine, heroin, others at Lagos airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized consignments of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and Indian hemp at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. Read more

9. Bandits reportedly kill two in Kaduna church

Gunmen suspected to be bandits reportedly killed two worshippers at a Baptist Church in Kakau Daji, Chikun local government area of Kaduna State on Sunday. Read more

10. Zverev wins Vienna Open title after beating Tiafoe in final

Alexander Zverev has won the 2021 Vienna Open title after beating Frances Tiafoe 7-5 6-4 in the final on Sunday evening. Read more

