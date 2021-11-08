10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, November 8, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest

1. Soludo wins 17 LGAs as INEC declares final results in Anambra

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate in Anambra, Prof. Charles Soludo, has taken a commanding lead in the election after winning in 17 out of 19 local government areas so far declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Read more

2. ANAMBRA: INEC to hold supplementary election in Ihiala November 9

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will hold a supplementary election in the Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State on November 9. Read more

3. INEC official absconds with 41 result sheets in Anambra

A Supervisory Presiding Officer (SPO) has reportedly absconded with 41 result sheets in the Anambra State governorship election. Read more

4. SERAP files suit to stop President Buhari’s N26bn budget on food, travels, others

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has instituted a lawsuit against President Muhammadu Buhari over the N26 billion budgetary allocation for meals, travels, sitting allowance, welfare package, and office building. Read more

5. Nigeria’s foreign reserve on a downward trend after meteoric rise

Nigeria’s external reserves dropped by $30 million in just 24 hours, the Central Bank of Nigeria revealed on Sunday. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, November 7, 2021

6. Ikoyi collapsed building death toll reaches 44

The death toll from the collapsed 21-storey building in the Ikoyi area of Lagos has increased to 44 after two additional bodies were recovered under the rubbles by rescue workers on Saturday. Read more

7. PDP faults hike in Ondo varsity tuition fees

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State on Sunday slammed the state government over the decision to increase the tuition fees at the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED). Read more

8. Police investigates FAAN AGM’s murder in Lagos

The Lagos State police command has begun an investigation into the alleged murder of the Assistant General Manager (AGM), Electrical Engineering Department, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mr. Abdulrahaman Musa. Read more

9. Bandits kill two abducted Kaduna Baptist Church worshipers

Bandits on Saturday killed two out of the 66 abducted worshippers of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State. Read more

10. West Ham leapfrog Liverpool to third after winning five-goal thriller

West Ham are now third in the Premier League after they defeated Liverpool 3-2 in a home encounter on Sunday night. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now