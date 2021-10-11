10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, October 11, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. In bizarre move, IPOB bans eating of cows bred in the north

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has banned the rearing and consumption of cattle bred by northerners in the South-East part of the country. Read more

2. 2023: Bakare forms new movement, demands new constitution

The Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Tunde Bakare, has formed a new movement, Nigeria for Nigerians (N4N), ahead of the 2023 general elections in the country. Read more

3. Nigerian govt denies handling bandits, secessionists differently

The Federal Government has debunked reports about granting preference to bandits while prosecuting secessionists. Read more

4. Cut N26bn presidency budget for medical center, travels, meals, SERAP tells Buhari

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari “to cut the N26 billion presidency budget for the construction of the presidential wing at the state house medical center, local and foreign travels, meals and refreshments, ‘sitting allowance’, and ‘welfare package’. Read more

5. Plateau local council election a rape of democracy – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described Saturday’s local council election in Plateau State as an appointment and rape of democracy. Read more

6. Group asks Nigerian govt to retrieve $62bn from oil firms

A group, People’s Alternative Political Movement (PAPM), has threatened to file a lawsuit against the Federal Government over its failure to retrieve $62billion from international oil companies as directed by the Supreme Court. Read more

7. Kwara govt suspends head of Arabic school over students’ maltreatment

The Kwara State government has suspended the head of Musbaudeen Islamiyya Arabic school in Ganmo, Ifelodun local government area of the state for flogging five students of the institution. Read more

8. NUPENG suspends planned nationwide strike

The National Union of Petroleum and Gas Workers (NUPENG) on Sunday suspended the planned strike by its affiliate members, Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD). Read more

9. Gunmen attack Adamawa police station, residents, abduct two

The Adamawa State Police Command has confirmed that gunmen, in the early hours of Sunday, attacked Ngurore Police Station and a house in the Yola South Local Government Area of the state and kidnapped two persons. Read more

10. Mbappe nets winner as France beat Spain to emerge Nations League champions

Kylian Mbappe was the match winner for world champions France as they came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 in the final of UEFA Nations League. Read more

