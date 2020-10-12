10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, October 12, 2020

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar on Sunday night paid tribute to Nigerians for their roles in the eventual disbandment of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS). Read more

2. BREAKING: Nigeria records 163 fresh cases of COVID-19 as total hits 60,266. Death toll 1,115, discharges 51,735

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 163 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. #ENDSARS: Soun of Ogbomoso’s palace attacked; DSS rescues minister, others

The palace of Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi, was attacked on Sunday as #ENDSARS protests continued in the area. Read more

4. Police denies arrest of #ENDSARS protesters in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command on Sunday denied the arrest of #ENDSARS protesters in the nation’s capital. Read more

6. Report I prevailed on Buhari not to #ENDSARS ‘lie from the pit of hell’ —Adesina

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Sunday reacted to a report that he prevailed on President Muhammadu Buhari not to disband the Special Anti-Robbery Squads (SARS) unit of the Nigeria Police Force. Read more

7. I’ll address the ‘genuine grievances’ of those who didn’t vote for me —Akeredolu

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Sunday thanked the people of the state for extending his stay as governor for another four years. Read more

8. APC engaged in ‘blatant abuse of power’ before and during Ondo guber election—Ajayi

Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, said on Sunday he would make public his position on the governorship election in a few days. Read more

9. How Yobo, Iwobi, Troost-Ekong reacted to Super Eagles defeat to Algeria

Super Eagles assistant coach, Joseph Yobo and members of the team, including Alex Iwobi and William Troost-Ekong, have reacted to their defeat against Algeria. Read more

10. Nadal wins 13th French Open title, equals Federer’s 20 Slam victories

Rafael Nadal has won his 20th Grand Slam title after defeating rival, Novak Djokovic in the final of the 2020 French Open on Sunday. Read more