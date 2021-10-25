10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, October 25, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest

1. Rivers not fighting Nigerian govt over VAT – Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said on Sunday the state was not fighting the Federal Government or any of its agencies over the collection of Value Added Tax (VAT) contrary to insinuation in some quarters. Read more

2. ICC prosecutor seeks investigation into abduction of Nigerian school children

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) is seeking authorisation from the Pre-Trial Chamber of the court to open an investigation into cases of abduction of schoolchildren in several parts of Northern Nigeria, closure of schools in the region, and the persistent failure of the government both at the federal and state levels to end the abductions. Read more

3. Buhari urges ASUU to shun strike, embrace dialogue

President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities to resort to dialogue as a means of channelling their grouses rather than embarking on incessant strike actions. Read more

4. Osinbajo, Tinubu allegedly at loggerheads over 2023 Presidency

The ranks of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) seems to be divided ahead of the 2023 elections due to the alleged cold war between two of its crucial stakeholders. Read more

5. Price of kerosene rose by 16.2% in September – NBS

The average price for a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) also known as cooking gas and kerosene increased again in September as more Nigerians find creative ways to save money. Read more

6. ‘Withdraw stay-at-home order or lose Igbo support,’ Group tells IPOB

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, a splinter group of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, on Sunday urged the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to cancel its proposed sit-at-home order in the South-East. Read more

7. About 300 inmates of Oyo correctional centre on the run – Makinde

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, said on Sunday about 300 inmates who escaped from Abolongo Correctional Centre in the state are yet to return to the facility. Read more

8. Police confirms attack on Ebonyi divisional headquarters

The Ebonyi State police command on Sunday confirmed the attack on the Unwana Divisional Headquarters in Afikpo North Local Government Area of the state. Read more

9. NDLEA intercepts 2,060kg of illicit drugs in Lagos, five others

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted 2,060 kilograms of assorted drugs at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, and other parts of the country. Read more

10. Rivers Utd drop to CAF Confederation Cup after Champions League ouster

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Rivers United have dropped into the CAF Confederation Cup after being eliminated from the CAF Champions League. Read more

