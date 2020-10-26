10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, October 26, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. S’West governors, ministers visit Sanwo-Olu over #EndSARS violence

Governors of the South-West states and some ministers paid Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State a condolence visit on Sunday, to sympathise with him on the violence that occured in the state in the aftermath of the shooting of the #ENDSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza on Tuesday. Read more

2. #EndSARS: Buhari condemns widespread looting

President Muhammadu Buhari again, on Sunday, condemned the looting of public and private properties across the country in the aftermath of the violence that followed the shooting of peaceful #ENDSARS protesters in Lagos by soldiers. Read more

3. Four persons reportedly killed, others injured as residents invade COVID-19 palliatives warehouse in Kogi

The nationwide looting of COVID-19 palliatives warehouses has reportedly claimed four lives in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, with several others injured. Read more

4. 30 hoodlums arrested in Plateau over attack on Dogara’s house (Photos)

30 suspected hoodlums have been arrested by men of the Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) over the attack and looting of the residence of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara on Sunday. Read more

5. #EndSARS: Buhari condemns widespread looting

President Muhammadu Buhari again, on Sunday, condemned the looting of public and private properties across the country in the aftermath of the violence that followed the shooting of peaceful #ENDSARS protesters in Lagos by soldiers. Read more

6. Lagos govt says private schools remain closed

The Lagos State Government on Sunday said private schools in the state remained closed after earlier saying public schools are to remain shut till further notice. Read more

7. ABUJA: Hoodlums invade industrial estate, loot warehouses (Photos)

Reports from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja say hoodlums in their hundreds have invaded the Idu industrial layout, and looted several warehouses in the area. Read more

8. Gov Emmanuel imposes dusk to dawn curfew in Akwa Ibom

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State on Sunday announced an indefinite dusk-to-dawn curfew from 8 pm to 7 am in the state effective from today October 25, 2020. Read more

9. Lewis Hamilton condemns ‘human rights crisis’ in Nigeria, backs #EndSARS campaign

Formula 1 superstar, Lewis Hamilton has aired his support for the #EndSARS movement in Nigeria, asking the world to take action where it can. Read more

10. EPL: Late Leicester goal stuns Arsenal after Southampton end Everton’s unbeaten run

Leicester City defeated Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium after a late Jamie Vardy goal sealed a 1-0 victory for the Foxes in the Premier League on Sunday. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions