10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, October 26, 2020

Governors of the South-West states and some ministers paid Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State a condolence visit on Sunday, to sympathise with him on the violence that occured in the state in the aftermath of the shooting of the #ENDSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza on Tuesday. Read more
President Muhammadu Buhari again, on Sunday, condemned the looting of public and private properties across the country in the aftermath of the violence that followed the shooting of peaceful #ENDSARS protesters in Lagos by soldiers. Read more
The nationwide looting of COVID-19 palliatives warehouses has reportedly claimed four lives in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, with several others injured. Read more
30 suspected hoodlums have been arrested by men of the Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) over the attack and looting of the residence of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara on Sunday. Read more
President Muhammadu Buhari again, on Sunday, condemned the looting of public and private properties across the country in the aftermath of the violence that followed the shooting of peaceful #ENDSARS protesters in Lagos by soldiers. Read more
The Lagos State Government on Sunday said private schools in the state remained closed after earlier saying public schools are to remain shut till further notice. Read more
Reports from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja say hoodlums in their hundreds have invaded the Idu industrial layout, and looted several warehouses in the area. Read more
Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State on Sunday announced an indefinite dusk-to-dawn curfew from 8 pm to 7 am in the state effective from today October 25, 2020. Read more
Formula 1 superstar, Lewis Hamilton has aired his support for the #EndSARS movement in Nigeria, asking the world to take action where it can. Read more
Leicester City defeated Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium after a late Jamie Vardy goal sealed a 1-0 victory for the Foxes in the Premier League on Sunday. Read more
- UCH beefs up security following threat alert - October 26, 2020
- Bakare urges #EndSARS protesters to keep hope alive - October 26, 2020
- Nigerians react, after Fashola ‘uncovers’ hidden camera at Lekki tollgate - October 26, 2020