10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, October 4, 2021

1. SERAP charges Nigerian govt to revoke ‘impermissible conditions on Twitter’ pending final suit

In the wake of President Muhammadu Buhari’s reiteration about the ban on Twitter services in his Independence Day speech pending compliance with some pre-agreed conditions, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged a withdrawal of the mandate. Read more

2. Home of APC chieftain, Joe Igbokwe, set on fire by unknown gunmen

The mansion of a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Joe Igbokwe located in Nnewi, Anambra State was on Sunday set ablaze by unknown gunmen. Read more

3. PDP, others exploiting govt’s passive communication to criticise Buhari – PGF chief

The Director-General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Dr. Salihu Lukman, on Sunday, accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other opposition elements in Nigeria of unfairly criticizing President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) despite their achievements. Read more

4. Buhari’s govt not ready to declare bandits as terrorists – Falana

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, on Sunday warned Nigerians against branding terrorists as bandits. Read more

5. Why cryptocurrencies pose great risk to the economy – IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has renewed its call against the adoption of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, citing economic risk among others. Read more

6. Nigerian govt rejects video allegedly showing defence minister with AK-47 inside vehicle

The Ministry of Defence on Sunday dismissed as fake and mischievous, a video currently in circulation allegedly showing the minister, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (retd), boarding a black Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) with an AK-47 rifle strapped across his shoulder. Read more

7. Gunmen set ablaze DSS, FRSC offices in Anambra fresh attack

Gunmen on Sunday set ablaze the Department of State Services (DSS) and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) offices in Nnewi, Anambra State. Read more

8. NDLEA arrests two suspected suppliers of drugs, communication equipment to bandits in Kaduna

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a fake soldier, Hayatu Galadima, and his accomplice, Hamisu Adamu, in Kaduna State. Read more

9. Adeboye predicts end to Nigeria’s insecurity

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Sunday predicted that the country will overcome its current security challenges. Read more

10. Birthday-boy Iheanacho scores as Leicester held at Palace; Spurs beat Villa

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho was on target for Leicester City in their 2-2 draw agaisnt Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday. Read more

