10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, October 5, 2020 | Ripples Nigeria

58 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 59,345. Death toll now 1,113
Nigeria on Sunday recorded 58 fresh COVID-19 cases.
2. Ondo deputy governor absent at governorship debate
The Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, was absent at the state's governorship debate held on Sunday in Akure.
3. SARS activities unacceptable —Osinbajo
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday expressed disappointment at the actions of some policemen, especially those attached to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
4. APC still committed to restructuring of Nigeria —Fayemi

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, on Sunday dismissed insinuations that the All Progressives Congress (APC) had reneged on its promise to restructure Nigeria.

5. Lagos police commissioner threatens to arrest, dismiss erring SARS operatives
The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has threatened to arrest, dismiss and prosecute any policeman attached to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other tactical squads for violating the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu's restriction of their operations in the state.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has given former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, seven days to retract a statement against Chief Bode George.
7. Over 27,000 passengers have arrived Nigeria from abroad since flights resumed —PTF
The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 said on Sunday over 27,000 passengers had arrived in the country from abroad since the resumption of international flight operations on September 5.
8. NUPENG, PENGASSAN direct members in Chevron to shut down operations
Labour unions in the oil and gas sector on Sunday directed their members in Chevron Nigeria Limited to commence a total shutdown of the company's operations following the sack of 600 Nigerian employees, and other anti-labour practices by the management of the company.
9. Foreign reserves grew only marginally in September –CBN data
Nigeria's foreign reserves advanced just at the marginal rate of 0.16% or $58.464 million in the one month period between 29th August and 29th September, data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) website on Sunday showed.
10. COVID-19: Osimhen, Napoli teammates fail to turn up for Juventus clash
Nigeria forward, Victor Osimhen and his Napoli teammates failed to show up for their Serie A clash against Juventus on Sunday.
