10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, October 5, 2020 | Ripples Nigeria

58 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 59,345. Death toll now 1,113

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 58 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Ondo deputy governor absent at governorship debate

The Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, was absent at the state’s governorship debate held on Sunday in Akure. Read more

3. SARS activities unacceptable —Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday expressed disappointment at the actions of some policemen, especially those attached to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). Read more

4. APC still committed to restructuring of Nigeria —FayemiThe Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, on Sunday dismissed insinuations that the All Progressives Congress (APC) had reneged on its promise to restructure Nigeria. Read more5. Lagos police commissioner threatens to arrest, dismiss erring SARS operatives

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has threatened to arrest, dismiss and prosecute any policeman attached to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other tactical squads for violating the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu’s restriction of their operations in the state. Read more

