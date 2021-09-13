10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, September 13, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. ‘Run for presidency in 2023,’ Reps minority leader, Elumelu tells Okowa

The Minority Leader in the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, on Saturday urged the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, to vie for the country’s presidency in 2023. Read more

2. Buhari’s remarks during Imo visit twisted by agents of disinformation – Presidency

The Presidency said on Sunday President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement during his visit to Imo State was taken out of context by critics. Read more

3. APC expels former speaker, ex-MILAD, 39 others in Enugu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State has expelled a former speaker of the state House of Assembly, Eugene Odo; and 40 others for alleged violation of the party’s constitution. Read more

4. SERAP urges Buhari to end communications shutdown in Zamfara, Katsina

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to instruct the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to immediately overturn the suspension of internet and telecommunication networks in Zamfara State, and other 13 Local Government Areas of Katsina State. Read more

5. Obaseki expresses fear over continuation of reforms by successor

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Sunday expressed fear over the sustainability of the reforms initiated by his administration when he leaves office in 2024. Read more

6. World Bank bans 14 Nigerian firms for 999 years over alleged fraud, contract breaches

The World Bank has banned 55 Nigerian companies for various procurement offences in the last 20 years. Read more

7. Nigerian military rejects pictures, videos on alleged mass burial in Zamfara

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Sunday dismissed pictures and videos in circulation showing how bodies of people purportedly killed by troops were dumped in mass graves in Zamfara State. Read more

8. #ENDSARS: Forensic firm dismisses reports on indictment of Nigerian Army on Lekki shooting

A forensic firm engaged by the Lagos State government to investigate the alleged shooting of #ENDSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza in October last year, Sentinel Limited has dismissed reports on its indictment of the Nigerian Army on the incident. Read more

9. Surrender now while you still have time, Army warns insurgents

The Nigerian Army has warned insurgents, bandits and all criminal elements causing havoc in different parts of the country, to surrender now that there is still time to do so. Read more

10. Benzema nets hat-trick as Real Madrid beat Celta Vigo on Bernabeu return

Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick to help Real Madrid secure a 5-2 victory over Celta Vigo in the La Liga on Sunday. Read more

