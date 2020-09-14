10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, September 14, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. FG declares health workers strike illegal

The Federal Government on Sunday declared the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) strike as illegal. Read more

2. 79 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 56,256; death toll now 1,082

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 79 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. STATE OF THE NATION: PDP knocks presidency over attack on Obasanjo, others

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday night chided the presidency for allegedly attacking former President Olusegun Obasanjo and other leaders over their comments on the state of the nation. Read more

4. Ize-Iyamu accuses Obaseki of ‘falsifying’ claim on job creation at Edo governorship debate

The two major protagonists in this week’s governorship election in Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki, and his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, met face-to-face at a governorship election debate held in Benin City on Sunday evening. Read more

5. Falana to challenge amendment of rules on professional conduct for lawyers

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, said on Sunday he would challenge the illegal amendment of the Rules of Professional Conduct for Legal Practitioners 2007 by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN). Read more

6. Nigerians have long stopped taking Obasanjo, Atiku seriously —APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday challenged former President Olusegun Obasanjo to provide details of how the $16billion earmarked for the development of the country’s power sector was spent under his administration. Read more

7. Nigeria’s economic recovery dependent on stronger forex action –World Bank

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) must ramp up actions to reduce pressure on the currency market to meet ballooning demand for hard currency in Nigeria, the World Bank said. Read more

8. We must forgive those killing us, Rev Kaigama urges Christians

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, on Sunday charged Nigerians residing in troubled zones to forgive those behind their ordeal. Read more

9. Kaduna State govt shuts Bet9ja, other betting companies

The Kaduna Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) has sealed off 13 betting shops including those belonging to online bookmaker, Bet9ja, in its latest clampdown on unregistered gambling businesses in the state. Read more

10. EPL: Iwobi absent as Everton stun Spurs; Ndidi in action as Leicester win

Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi was not listed in the matchday squad as his club Everton stunned Tottenham with a 1-0 victory on Sunday. Read more

