10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, September 27, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Wike knocks National Assembly over e-transmission of election results, Buhari govt’s borrowings

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Sunday raised the alarm on alleged plans by unnamed individuals to rig the 2023 elections. Read more

2. SERAP asks Buhari to publish names of suspected looters of N6trn NDDC funds

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Mr. Abubakar Malami, to publish the names of those indicted in the alleged misappropriation of over N6 trillion funds, for the running of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). Read more

3. Lawan defends Buhari’s govt over diversification of economy

Ahmad Lawan, the Senate President, has defended the present administration over its claimed commitment to the diversification of the economy. Read more

4. APC dismisses claims on defection of 20,000 members to APGA

The Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, Basil Ejidike, on Sunday dismissed as laughable, claims on the defection of 20,000 members of the party to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state. Read more

5. PDP extends deadline for submission of state congress nomination forms by eight days

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) has extended the deadline for submission of nomination forms for state congress to October 1. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, September 26, 2021

6. ‘How NNPC funded 2015, 2019 elections,’ Ex-BP staff tells courts

Documents in different suits filed by British energy giants, BP and Anglo-Swiss multinational commodity firm, Glencore, have revealed how fees trading firms paid agents to win oil contracts from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) raised funds for the country’s last two elections held in 2015 and 2019. Read more

7. Name Boko Haram sponsors, Bauchi CAN challenges Nigerian govt

Journalists in the country have been urged to put pressure on the Federal Government to as a matter of necessity, to publish names of alleged sponsors and financers of the dreaded Boko Haram militants and other bandits oppressing Nigerians. Read more

8. 10 more Bethel school students regain freedom 83 days after abduction, 11 others remain with bandits

Bandits have released 10 more abducted students of the Bethel Baptist. Read more

9. Bandits attack Sokoto military base, kill several

Gunmen suspected to be bandits in the early hours of Friday attacked a military base codenamed “Burkusuma camp” in Sabon Birni local government area of Sokoto State and killed an unspecified number of soldiers. Read more

10. D’Tigress emerge champions of Africa for third time in a row

Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’Tigress have emerged winners of the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket Championship after beating Mali in the final on Sunday. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions