10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, April 17, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Tinubu plays ‘hide and seek’ over distribution of rice in Kano ahead of 2023 elections

The National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu, has denied distributing bags of rice in some states in the northern part of the country. Read more

2. ‘10% of Kaduna citizens are on drugs’

The Kaduna State Bureau for Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment (KADBUSA), has said 10% of the citizens are on drugs, and are battling drug-related problems. Read more

3. Abductors of Kaduna students begin direct negotiations with parents

Bandits who abducted 39 students from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, in Igabi local government area of Kaduna State, have begun direct negotiations with parents of the students following the stance of the state government refusing to enter into negotiations with them. Read more

4. Ezekwesili petitions IGP to arrest, prosecute blogger, Omojuwa

Former Education Minister, Oby Ezekwesili, has submitted a petition to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, demanding the prosecution of social media influencer, Japhet Omojuwa, for allegedly using her name to perpetrate fraud. Read more

5. SocialMediaTrends: Why Nigerians are calling for Minister Pantami’s resignation

Nigerians on Friday took to their social media handles to demand the immediate resignation of Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami. Read more

6. WTO data shows Nigeria as number one importer of commercial services in Africa

Data released by the World Trade Organisation (WTO) on Friday, has shown that Nigeria was the number one importer of commercial services in Africa, in 2020. Read more

7. Nigeria’s stock market closes with N20.3tr. Mutual Benefit, FCMB among top losers

The Nigerian stock market ended business on Friday with the equity capitalization standing at N20.31 trillion. Read more

8. JAMB bans parents from examination venues

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Friday banned parents from the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) centres. Read more

9. Gov Makinde sacks LAUTECH vice-chancellor

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has sacked the Vice-Chancellor of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Prof. Michael Ologunde. Read more

10. CDQ denies possession of banned substance

Nigerian recording artiste, Sodiq Abubakar aka CDQ, has denied that he was caught in possession of an illegal substance. Read more

