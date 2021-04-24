10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, April 24, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, April 24, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. JUST IN: Geidam, Yobe reportedly under attack by Boko Haram
Suspected Boko Haram fighters are currently attacking Geidam, the headquarters of Geidam local government area of Yobe State. Read more
2. #PantamiResign: Nigerians are the problem not minister – Presidency
The Presidency on Friday described as a major problem the refusal of some Nigerians to forgive the embattled Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, for past comments he made in support of extremist groups. Read more
3. Nigeria needs N1.89trn to tackle malaria – Health minister
The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said on Friday Nigeria needs $1.89 trillion to effectively combat malaria in the country. Read more
4. ‘Probe Nigerian govt’s failure to protect students, teachers from criminals,’ SERAP tells UN
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) on Friday asked the United Nations Human Rights Office to appoint a country rapporteur to look into the increasing attacks on students and teachers in Nigeria. Read more
5. FG, States, LGAs share N681.3bn for March
Federal, states and local government councils on Friday shared N681.33billion as revenue allocation for March. Read more
Read also: Zamfara govt suspends distribution of relief materials to IDPs, as Saudi king donates items
6. Buhari restores ownership of four oil blocs to NNPC, orders DPR to withdraw revocation letter
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the restoration of Oil Mining Leases (OML) 123, 124, 126, and 137 to the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) which is in a production sharing contract with Addax Petroleum. Read more
7. Explainer: From China to Brazil, all you need to know about Nigeria’s debts to countries
On Wednesday, the senate gave a go-ahead to the Federal government to borrow another $1.5 billion and 995 million euros from World Bank, the Export-Import Bank of Brazil, and Deutsche Bank. Read more
8. Three kidnapped Kaduna university students killed
Three students of the Greenfield University, Kaduna, who were kidnapped two days ago have been killed. Read more
9. Police arrests five suspects over Enugu market violence
Police operatives in Enugu State have arrested five suspects in connection with the violence that broke out at the New Artisan Market in the state. Read more
10. Oxford University develops malaria vaccine with 77% efficacy
A group at the University of Oxford and the Jenner Institute said on Friday their investigational malaria vaccine, R21/Matrix-M, demonstrated 77 per cent efficacy in children after 12 months of follow-up. Read more
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
Sports
Abramovich, entire Chelsea board ‘deeply regret’ joining breakaway Super League
Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich has expressed his regrets following his decision to sign the club up for the European Super...
Iwobi benched as Leno howler gifts Everton crucial win at Arsenal
Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi was an unused substitute for Everton in their 1-0 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates...
Iheanacho on target as Leicester boost UCL hopes with West Brom win
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho was on target for Leicester City in their 3-0 victory over West Brom in the...
Ibrahimovic signs one-year AC Milan contract extension
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has put pen to paper again as he agrees to a one-year contract extension with Serie A club,...
Barcelona break silence on Super League, won’t take ‘rash action’ amid pressure
Spanish giants, Barcelona have finally broken their silence over the heavy criticism that greeted the formation of the breakway European...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s FairMoney launches venture in India. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s FairMoney launches...
USAID launches food security challenge for Nigerian Agrictech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Amazon, skips Nigeria,...
Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators
The much-criticised cryptocurrency from Facebook, Diem, will proceed with its launch after two years of scrutiny and criticism from various...
Uber reacts to drivers’ protest, assures of commitment to welfare
E-hailing company, Uber, has reacted to the ongoing protest by drivers of retailing platforms, who are demanding for an upward...
Nigerian agrictech startup, Greenbles, launches bootcamp for farmers. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian agrictech startup,...
Facebook unveils audio push to rival clubhouse. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Facebook unveils audio...