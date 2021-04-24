10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, April 24, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. JUST IN: Geidam, Yobe reportedly under attack by Boko Haram

Suspected Boko Haram fighters are currently attacking Geidam, the headquarters of Geidam local government area of Yobe State. Read more

2. #PantamiResign: Nigerians are the problem not minister – Presidency

The Presidency on Friday described as a major problem the refusal of some Nigerians to forgive the embattled Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, for past comments he made in support of extremist groups. Read more

3. Nigeria needs N1.89trn to tackle malaria – Health minister

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said on Friday Nigeria needs $1.89 trillion to effectively combat malaria in the country. Read more

4. ‘Probe Nigerian govt’s failure to protect students, teachers from criminals,’ SERAP tells UN

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) on Friday asked the United Nations Human Rights Office to appoint a country rapporteur to look into the increasing attacks on students and teachers in Nigeria. Read more

5. FG, States, LGAs share N681.3bn for March

Federal, states and local government councils on Friday shared N681.33billion as revenue allocation for March. Read more

Read also: Zamfara govt suspends distribution of relief materials to IDPs, as Saudi king donates items

6. Buhari restores ownership of four oil blocs to NNPC, orders DPR to withdraw revocation letter

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the restoration of Oil Mining Leases (OML) 123, 124, 126, and 137 to the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) which is in a production sharing contract with Addax Petroleum. Read more

7. Explainer: From China to Brazil, all you need to know about Nigeria’s debts to countries

On Wednesday, the senate gave a go-ahead to the Federal government to borrow another $1.5 billion and 995 million euros from World Bank, the Export-Import Bank of Brazil, and Deutsche Bank. Read more

8. Three kidnapped Kaduna university students killed

Three students of the Greenfield University, Kaduna, who were kidnapped two days ago have been killed. Read more

9. Police arrests five suspects over Enugu market violence

Police operatives in Enugu State have arrested five suspects in connection with the violence that broke out at the New Artisan Market in the state. Read more

10. Oxford University develops malaria vaccine with 77% efficacy

A group at the University of Oxford and the Jenner Institute said on Friday their investigational malaria vaccine, R21/Matrix-M, demonstrated 77 per cent efficacy in children after 12 months of follow-up. Read more

