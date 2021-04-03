 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, April 3, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria
Nigeria In One Minute

10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, April 3, 2021

Published

47 mins ago

on

1. Banks to restore MTN’s USSD services soon – Minister

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, on Friday intervened in the dispute between commercial banks and mobile network operator, MTN Nigeria. Read more

2. Boko Haram claims responsibility for the downing of NAF aircraft

A faction of Boko Haram led by Abubakar Shekau on Friday released a video showing how its fighters shot down an alpha jet declared missing by the Nigerian Air Force on Wednesday. Read more

3. Zamfara bandits killed 2,619, collected N970 million ransom in eight years – Gov Matawalle

The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, said on Friday bandits killed 2,619 people and abducted 1,190 others in eight years in the state. Read more

4. Nigerians in UK move to chase out Buhari from London

More than a dozen Nigerians in the United Kingdom on Friday marched to the Abuja House in London to “chase President Muhammadu Buhari out of town.” Read more 

5. 66 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 163,063. More patients discharged

Nigeria on Friday recorded 66 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, April 2, 2021

6. IGP orders deployment of police personnel nationwide for Easter

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Friday ordered an adequate deployment of police personnel across the country to ensure a hitch-free Easter celebration. Read more

7. UAC Nigeria revenue fails to prevent loss in 2020 operation

UAC Nigeria’s slight revenue improvement in 2020 wasn’t enough to stop the company from recording a loss in its operating profit for the same period. The drop in the operating profit was put at 37 percent. Read more

8. Confusion as banks disconnect MTN from USSD services

Banks in Nigeria have disconnected MTN from banking channels including Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) and banking apps due to disagreement over earnings. Read more

9. Naira exchanges at N485 per dollar

Naira falls by N2 as CBN promo fails to stop depreciation
On Thursday, April 1, 2021, Naira closed at N485.00 to the dollar at the black market, this represents N1.00 or 0.21 percent appreciation from N486.00, the rate it exchanged the previous day, according to data posted by Aboki fx. Read more

10. Unbeaten Super Eagles to discover AFCON group foes June 25

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) race when the finals begin. Read more

Opinions

