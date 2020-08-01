10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, August 1

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. 462 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 43,151; death toll now 879

Nigeria on Friday night recorded 462 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Buhari has fulfilled his campaign promises —Bagudu

Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, said on Friday President Muhammad Buhari had delivered on the campaign promises he made in 2015. Read more

3. Finally, Buhari directly reacts to corruption allegations in EFCC, NCDC

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday broke his silence on the allegations of corruption levelled against the leadership of some Federal Government’s agencies and commissions. Read more

4. Ekiti workers declare three-day warning strike over minimum wage, others

The organised labour in Ekiti State said on Friday it would commence a three-day warning strike from August 3. Read more

5. INEC unveils full list of Ondo governorship candidates

Ahead of the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday unveiled the list of the 17 candidates and parties taking part in the election. Read more

6. Oil prices rally from 3-week lows although headwinds cloud outlook, Bonny Light adds 61 cents

Oil prices jumped Friday, rebounding after striking 3-week lows on Thursday as a result of a historic slump in U.S. growth as the world’s biggest economy took a bashing from the coronavirus. Read more

7. Businesses hopeful economy will improve in August –CBN survey

Businesses in Nigeria are nursing the hope that the economic conditions in Nigeria in the month ahead will better those of July even though this optimism is largely measured across firms, data from the July 2020 Business Expectations Survey Report of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), revealsed on Friday. Read more

8. External reserves shed $315m in one month –CBN

Nigeria’s external reserves edged lower by $314.927 million from $36.214 billion on 28th June to $35.899 billion on 28th July 2020, equivalent to a 1% margin, data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s website showed Friday. Read more

9. Police detain officer for allegedly r*ping widow in Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command said on Friday detained one of its officers has been detained for allegedly raping a 23-year-old widow in the state. Read more

10. OFFICIAL: Osimhen joins Napoli, becomes most expensive African player ever

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen has officially completed a move from Lille of France to Serie A giants, Napoli. Read more

