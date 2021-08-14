10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, August 14, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Governors, BoT saved PDP from collapse – Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said on Friday the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors and the Board of Trustees (BoT) saved the party from total collapse. Read more

2. Buhari’s visit to Tinubu not about 2023 election – Presidency

The Presidency declared on Friday that President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Tinubu, in the United Kingdom was not to support his 2023 presidential ambition. Read more

3. Court orders interim forfeiture of N241m allegedly diverted from presidency

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Friday ordered the interim forfeiture of N241milion allegedly diverted by some individuals from the office of the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) to the Federal Government. Read more

4. In 2023, President must be a Southerner in spirit of unity, fairness —Okupe

The permutations on who will emerge as the President in 2023 continue as the former Special Assistant on Public Affairs to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe weighed into the discourse. Read more

5. INEC raises the alarm over fake CVR online portal

The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) has raised the alarm over a fake Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) online portal, warning that it had not accredited any agency or organisation to capture details of voters on its behalf. Read more

6. FG evacuates 100 Nigerians from Libya

The Federal Government has evacuated 100 Nigerians stranded in Libya. Read more

7. JSS1 student sues Ekiti govt, wants N15m compensation

Miss Gift Agenoisa, a JSS1 female student of Mary Immaculate Secondary School, Ado- Ekiti, has dragged the Ekiti Government, before a state High Court, seeking N15 million in damages for breach of fundamental rights. Read more

8. EFCC arrests 42 suspected internet fraudsters in Anambra, Enugu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has arrested 42 suspected internet fraudsters in separate operations in Anambra and Enugu States. Read more

9. Police officer dismissed for alleged murder in Osun

The Osun State Police Command has dismissed a police officer for allegedly shooting a commercial motorcyclist to death in Osogbo, the state capital. Read more

10. Premier League: Arsenal beaten by newcomers Brentford in season opener

The 2021-22 Premier League season officially kicked off on Friday night with a thrilling encounter between Arsenal and newly-promoted side Brentford. Read more

