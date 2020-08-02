10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, August 2

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. 386 new cases of COVID-19 as Nigeria’s total rises to 43,537; death toll now 883

Nigeria on Saturday night recorded 386 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Lagos govt increases public gatherings to 50 persons

The Lagos State Government on Saturday increased the permissible capacity for public gatherings in the state from 20 to 50 persons. Read more

3. Nigeria will repay Chinese loans in 20 years —Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said on Saturday the Federal Government had the capability to repay loans obtained from the Chinese government within the stipulated period of 20 years. Read more

4. EDO: My ‘SIMPLE’ agenda realistic, achievable —Ize-Iyamu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, said on Saturday his “SIMPLE” agenda was specific, realistic and achievable. Read more

5. Mamman Daura’s comments on 2023 didn’t reflect Buhari’s position —Presidency

The presidency said on Saturday the statement credited to President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew, Mamman Daura, on the emergence of the country’s future leaders did not in any way reflect the president’s view or that of his administration. Read more

6. NSE ROUND-UP: Trade returns N139bn despite limited sessions

Fewer trading sessions were conducted this week on the equity session of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) than the last due to a two-day break on Thursday and Friday, observed in commemoration of the Sallah festival. Read more

7. Gunmen abduct farmer in Rivers, demand N16m ransom

Unidentified gunmen on Wednesday night abducted a 60-year-old farmer, Nyieda Kpeenu, in Rivers State. Read more

8. Nigeria lacks direction, needs God’s intervention —Secondus

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, said on Saturday the country lacked direction and needed God’s intervention to remain on track. Read more

9. After a brief stay in SDP, Gemade returns to APC

A former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Barnabas Gemade, has returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Read more

10. Aubameyang double helps Arsenal win FA Cup for record 14th time

Gabon striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted a brace to help Arsenal beat Chelsea as the Gunners win their 14th English FA Cup. Read more

