10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, August 22, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. 340 new cases of COVID-19 as Nigeria’s total hits 51,304; death toll now 996

Nigeria on Friday night recorded 340 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Rise up to the challenge, Catholic Bishops charge El-Rufai on security

The Catholic Bishops of Kaduna Ecclesiastical Province on Friday accused the state government of abandoning the people of Southern Kaduna at such a critical time. Read more

3. Tension in Edo may lead to ‘constitutional crisis’, INEC warns politicians

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday warned that the fierce political tension brewing in Edo ahead of the September 19 governorship election may lead to a declaration of emergency rule in the state, if not carefully managed. Read more

4. Presidency lists 35 achievements of Buhari’s second term so far

The presidency on Friday listed 35 policies, programmes and projects as President Muhammadu Buhari’s achievements since he started his second term in office on May 29 last year. Read more

5. INEC clears Akeredolu, Ajayi, Jegede for Ondo guber election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cleared 17 candidates for the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, August 21

6. FG, States, LGs share N676bn for July

The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) has distributed the sum of N676.407 billion for July 2020 federation account revenue to the federal, states and local government councils and relevant agencies in the country. Read more

7. Nigeria contributes 70% of products under ECOWAS trade –FG

Nigeria provides between 60 to 70 per cent of products under the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Trade Liberalisation Scheme, the Nigerian government has said, adding that the country has more than 2,400 firms with over 6,900 products under the programme. Read more

8. Power generation crumbles to 3,356MW after hitting all-time peak of 5,420MW

Nigeria’s power generation slumped to 3,356 Megawatts (MW) on Thursday less than 2 days after touching a new peak of 5,420.30MW. Read more

9. Sevilla overcome Inter Milan to clinch sixth Europa League title

Spanish giants, Sevilla have emerged champions of the 2019-20 Europa League after they defeated Serie A side, Inter Milan in the final on Friday night. Read more

10. Like Jigawa, Bauchi NBA threatens to boycott conference over El-Rufai

Members of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Bauchi State chapter, on Friday threatened to boycott the association’s forthcoming Annual General Meeting if the decision to withdraw the invitation extended to Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to participate in the event was not reversed by the body. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions