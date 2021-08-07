10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, August 7, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. We are saints when compared to the level of corruption in Nigeria today —IBB

Former Military President, Ibrahim Babangida fondly referred to as IBB, has launched a scathing critique on the present state of corruption in the country. Read more

2. Kanu’s lawyer accuses UK of working with Nigerian govt to ‘kidnap’ IPOB leader in Kenya

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, one of the counsels to incarcerated leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has accused the United Kingdom government of working with Nigeria and other security agencies who facilitated the ‘kidnap’ of the Biafra agitator in Kenya. Read more

3. Kano elders drag NASS, AGF to court to hasten Biafran exit from Nigeria

A group of elders and politicians from Kano State, led by Nastura Ashir Shariff, Balarabe Rufa’I, Abdul-Aziz Sulaiman and Aminu Adam, has dragged the National Assembly and the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami (SAN) to a Federal High Court in Abuja, seeking to hasten the exit of Biafra and the South-East from Nigeria. Read more

4. Nigerian govt to meet oil-producing communities on PIB

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, said on Friday the Federal would continue discussions with oil-producing communities in the Niger Delta on the three percent operational costs allocated to them in the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB). Read more

5. Access, Zenith seize N16.7bn belonging to Seplat Energy amid $700m debt

Oil and gas company, Seplat Energy Plc, has over N22 billion in Nigerian commercial banks that it can’t access amid a debt profile of about $700 million. Read more

6. NSE: Market indices down by 0.02% as investors trade shares worth N1.66bn

Investors at the Nigerian stock market traded shares worth N1.66 billion during trading on the floor of the bourse Friday. Read more

7. ‘I’ve warned my sons not to join the nonsense strike by doctors’ —Ngige

Nigeria’s Minister of Labour and Employment, Doctor Chris Nwabueze Ngige, on Friday, referred to the ongoing work-to-rule action by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) as a “nonsense strike.” Read more

8. Flutterwave co-founder, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, slams Mo Abudu for move to co-produce movie on Hushpuppi

The Chief Executive Officer of Future Africa, and Co-Founder of Flutterwave, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji has slammed EbonyLife TV’s Founder, Mo Abudu for buying the adaptation rights for a movie on the disgraced internet fraudster, Ramon Abass, also known as Hushpuppi, saying he was “glorifying dumb criminals.” Read more

9. Coalition of Civil Society Groups institute lawsuit against Telcos over Twitter ban

The agitation against the ban of Twitter services in Nigeria rages as a coalition of Civil Society Groups have instituted a lawsuit against telecommunications companies over the mandate. Read more

10. Mexico beat hosts Japan to win bronze in Olympic men’s football

Mexico have emerged winners of the third-place match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics men’s football ti win bronze in the event on Friday. Read more

