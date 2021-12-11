10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, December 11, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. No going back on use of BVAS for elections in Nigeria, INEC vows

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), declared on Friday that there is no going back on the use of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), for accreditation during elections. Read more

2. 2023: Begin to prepare your handover notes, PDP tells APC

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, has asked the All Progressive Congress (APC)-led government of Nigeria to start getting ready to quit power. Read more

3. Buhari gives NSA, Police, other security agencies marching order over killings in northern Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday ordered an immediate inquest into the insecurity bedevilling the Northern region in the wake of the death of some commuters at the hands of suspected bandits in Sokoto State. Read more

4. Arewa leader, Ogbe, counsels South-East on right moves to win 2023 presidency

Former Agriculture Minister and Chairman of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Chief Audu Ogbe, has cautioned leaders in the South-East that getting the 2023 presidency cannot be through threats and intimidation, but by lobbying other parts of the country. Read more

5. NGX: Over N103.18 billion gained despite decline in Unity Bank, Jaiz Bank shares

Friday’s trading ended with the Nigerian bourse rising by 0.47 percent, to add N103.18 billion to shareholders’ total investment in the capital market. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, December 10, 2021

6. Otedola, Hassan-Odukale ownership tussle in FBN intensifies, as 1.4bn shares change hands

Billionaire, Femi Otedola, has reportedly increased his stake at First Bank Nigeria (FBN) Holdings, putting an end to his ownership tussle with Tunde Hassan-Odukale, amid high volume of trades. Read more

7. Vaccines produced now not best for Africa —Expert warns

A scientific researcher at the Nigeria Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) Professor Richard Adegbola, has warned that he does not think that the vaccines currently available in Africa are the best for the people of the continent”, as none of them has been evaluated in the continent. Read more

8. Afenifere decries rising cultism, unruly acts among school children, tasks govt

The pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, on Friday bemoaned the rising act of cultism and hooliganism amongst secondary school students across the country. Read more

9. Over 3bn people can’t access healthy diets globally —FAO

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations has said about three billion individuals have been unable to access healthy, complete diets globally, a situation which it said calls for stringent measures. Read more

10. Claim of troops rescuing 20 abducted officers ‘misleading’ —Yobe Police Command

The Yobe State police command has termed as misleading, the report claiming that 20 officers were rescued from their abductors by Nigerian troops. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now