10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, December 18, 2021

1. Insecurity politically orchestrated to deny South-East presidency in 2023 – Ohanaeze

The apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, said on Friday a President of Igbo extraction would heal and unite the country in 2023. Read more

2. El-Zakzaky denies claim of being fed with N3.5m monthly by Nigerian govt

The leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, has disowned the Federal Government over allegations of budgeting N3.5 million for his feeding monthly. Read more

3. Court grants Fani-Kayode N5m bail in case of alleged forgery

A Special Offences Court, Ikeja has granted bail in the sum of N5 million to former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, in the case of alleged forgery against him. Read more

4. Court orders arrest of Imo Assembly Deputy Speaker over N75m fraud

A High Court in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, on Thursday, issued an arrest warrant against the Deputy Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Amarachi Chyna Iwuanyanwu, over his involvement in an alleged N75m fraud. Read more

5. IPOB declares Kanu ‘Prisoner of Conscience

Outlawed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has declared their incarcerated leader, Nnamdi Kanu, a ‘Prisoner of Conscience’. Read more

6. NLC plans nationwide protest over fuel subsidy removal

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) on Friday directed its 36 branches and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to prepare for a nationwide protest if the government goes ahead with the planned increase in fuel price. Read more

7. Canada lifts travel ban on Nigeria, nine others

Canada on Friday lifted the travel ban on Nigeria and nine other African countries. Read more

8. 964 Nigerian security operatives killed in one year —Report

A security report released on Thursday by a research firm, SB Morgen Intelligence (SBMI) has revealed that no fewer than 964 security operatives, comprising of 322 policemen and 642 soldiers, were killed by insurgents and bandits in Nigeria in the last one year. Read more

9. Police releases body of 12-year-old Dowen College student, Sylvester Oromoni, to family

The Lagos State police command has released the body of the late student of Dowen College in the Lekki area of the state, Sylvester Oromoni, to his family for burial. Read more

10. ‘How I raised $420,000 to free my husband from Evans,’ Witness tells court

A businesswoman, Mrs. Chimebere Ahamonu, on Friday told the Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja, how she raised $420,000 to secure the release of her husband who was abducted by the kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike aka Evans, and his gang seven years ago. Read more

